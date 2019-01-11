What does 2019 have to offer on the foodie scene? Asian-inspired cuisine, wonky veg and rum, according to the annual BBC Good Food trends report. The team spoke to the most authoritative foodies in the business to predict what everyone will be eating and drinking this year. Here are their top seven picks. 1. Sri Lankan Cuisine

bonchan via Getty Images

Restaurants such as London’s (aptly-named) Hoppers and the success of the M&S Taste Asia range have put Sri Lankan food on everyone’s radar. Hoppers are bowl-shaped rice flour pancakes. Add into the mix kottu roti (fried veg, eggs, shredded roti and curry) and pol sambol coconut relish. Delicious. 2. Burmese Cuisine

Restaurant analysts are tipping Burmese food as a top 2019 food trend. Dishes are from various regions of Myanmar, with fritters, salads, fish and lahpet, which means fermented or pickled tea, featuring heavily. Expect sweet and sour flavours, and plenty of salt and spice. 3. Meat-Free

Britain’s attitude to meat is changing dramatically. Marston’s pubs now serve a ‘bleeding’ burger, retailers are launching and expanding vegan food ranges and 3.5 million people now identify as vegan, 20% of under-35s have given veganism a go, and 25% of our evening meals are meat-free. 4. Kefir

golubovy via Getty Images

Kefir is a cultured, fermented milk drink which has a similar consistency to probiotic yoghurts but with a tart, sour taste. According to the BBC Good Food report, sales of Lakeland’s kefir kit are ‘flying’. 5. Wonky Fruit & Veg

Raluca Ioana Cohn via Getty Images

Wonky fruit and veg first hit the mainstream in 2016 when Asda started selling a wonky veg box for £3.50. Since then, more retailers have been jumping on the bandwagon. Ocado buyer India Moore said: “We’re seeing exciting products made using misshapen fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste, such as crisps and hummus. Eco-friendly searches on ocado.com leapt 93% last year, and we can see this ‘rescued food’ trend gaining momentum in 2019.” 6. Hidden Vegetables

sveta_zarzamora via Getty Images

Gato & Co puddings, which use vegetables to reduce refined sugar content, and Dr Oetker’s ‘Yes, It’s Pizza’ vegetable-dough bases are indicative of how many people are keen to cut down on carbs and increase their intake of vegetables – but without forgoing life’s little pleasures. 7. Rum

Fudio via Getty Images