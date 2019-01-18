2019 Is All About 'Intensive Parenting' – And It Sounds Very Hard Work

Never mind being a helicopter parent, lawnmower parent or ‘tiger mum’ – if you’re really on trend this year, you’ll be an ‘intensive parent’. And boy, does it pile on the pressure.

‘Intensive parents’, according to new research, prefer a child-centred, time-intensive approach to raising kids. They obsess over their children’s extra-curricular activities; splashing cash on extra violin, drama and karate lessons, even when money is tight.

They want to be involved with their kids at all times and will play with them at home, ask often about their thoughts and feelings, discuss and explain every angle of bad behaviour.

And if a child says they’re “bored”, the intensive parent is more likely to sign them up for a new after-school sports or extra homework class, than suggest they go out and play with their friends.

Sound familiar? We’ve already had helicopter parenting – in which mums, dads and carers hover over their kids, overseeing every aspect of their lives. But intensive parenting takes it to another level. Patrick Ishizuka, a research fellow at Cornell University in the US, said that today’s parents have “exceptionally high standards” when it comes to raising their kids.

“Parents are experiencing significant pressure to spend great amounts of both time and money on children,” USA Today reported. “It’s remarkable just how widespread support is for intensive parenting.”