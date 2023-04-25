These 24 Clutter-Clearing Products Will Unlock New Storage Space In Your Home

LifeshoppingHome and Gardenhome hacks

It’s infuriating when your home just doesn’t have as much storage space as you’d like – or need. We might not have a wand to magic you up more space, but we can offer the next best thing with these super useful and cleverly designed products that neatly and conveniently store your items.

From caddies, racks and cupboard organisers, to a bookshelf that makes your books look like they’re floating on your wall, I’ve found buys that will unlock more space in your home to work with – oh, and did we mention, they’re affordable too?

1
Amazon
Your home just got smarter with this Echo Dot wall mount
Mount your Echo Dot to your wall thanks to this adhesive holder. It will also keep the cable tucked away.
£12.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
If you don't have space for permanent drawers, this slim tiered trolley is a great semi-permanent option
Increase your storage options thanks to this tiered cart that can fit into narrow spaces. From your kitchen to your bathroom, wherever you use this trolley, just pull it out when needed and tuck it away in the corner when you're finished – so simple yet incredibly effective.
£18.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Check out this handy roll-up dish rack, which has more than one use
This roll-up dish rack doubles up as almost anything in the kitchen, from a fruit and veg drainer to a trivet for hot pots and pans, so you can keep your countertops free of excess water and hot burn marks.
£12.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This Joseph Joseph compact cutlery holder is a clutter-free kitchen must-have
Reorganise your busy cutlery drawer thanks to this tiered compartment that will keep your utensils on one side. With helpful illustrations labelling each section, you'll be able to find what you need, grab it, and go. Who knew you could fit all your cutlery into one tiny place?
£14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
If you don't have enough surface room for a fruit bowl, get your hands on this hanging fruit hammock
Instead of a regular fruit basket that takes up space, this hanging hammock offers a statement home for your five a day, by simply attaching it under your shelf or even on a wall.
£9.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Stop guesstimating your ingredient's measurements with this set of nine magnetic measuring spoons
These magnetic measuring spoons hardly take up any room as they can be stacked neatly together and stored away - say hello to clear drawers.
£9.99 for a set of nine at Amazon
7
Amazon
Stack your plates and bowls neatly in the corner of your cupboard with this helpful tiered shelf
These tiered shelves are designed to fit in the corner of your cupboard so that you can neatly stack plates and bowls out of the way. Its helpful design also makes it super easy to grab your desired crockery whenever you need it.
£11.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Love your spices but have nowhere to store them? This Joseph Joseph under-shelf storage is the answer
Bulky herbs and spices can often end up unnecessarily cluttering your countertops and drawers, so instead, give them a home by investing in this under-the-shelf organiser that will save on cupboard space. It's also super easy to install, with clever pre-applied sticky adhesive tape on its hooks.
£15.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Wish there was a similar invention for storing your other kitchen ingredients? Surprise, this under-shelf drawer does the trick
You can also store larger items, such as bags of rice packet ingredients, in this under-the-shelf drawer. The same concept applies, by removing the sticky adhesive and pressing firmly onto your shelf, whilst the outcome offers you an extra drawer to fill.
£9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Add plants to your home's décor without crowding your free surfaces
Have you ever noticed your home's free vertical space? You can use this eye-catching hanging rope planter to fill the space and decorate your living environment, without taking up any in-demand surfaces.
£12.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Clean up your bedside table and nail bedroom organisation with this felt storage caddy
Attach this felt caddy to the side of your bed or sofa so you can store any belongings such as your television remote or tablet.
£11.89 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Instead of leaving your phone laying around in any free space whilst it's charging, this plug socket shelf solves that very problem
This nifty shelf is designed to fit above your socket so you have somewhere tidily tucked away to charge your phone.
£2.30 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Store your washing-up liquid and sponges in this over-the-door basket
Organise your odd bits and bobs with this over-the-door basket, perfect for storing anything from your cleaning products and tools to using it as a countertop bin when cooking.
£6.99 for two at Amazon
14
Amazon
Say farewell to the clambering mission of finding the right sized pan lid with these smart holders that attach to your cupboard door
You may have enough cupboard space to stack your pots and pans, but what about the lids? These adhesive holders will securely keep them in place without adding extra bulk.
£11.99 for four at Amazon
15
Amazon
This kitchen roll holder can be secured underneath your cupboards so it won't take up any space
Whether your kitchen roll lives on the worktops or is tucked away in a cupboard (that makes it so inconvenient to grab whenever you truly need it), this under-cupboard holder is the ideal solution to both. Place either horizontally or vertically to make for out of the way, yet easy grabbing.
£6.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This sliding mat is great for pushing your appliances out of the way when not in use
Place your coffee machine or kettle on this sliding mat so you can push it back out of the way when not in use.
£13.51 at Amazon
17
Amazon
How genius is this magnetic strip that allows you to hang your knives on the wall?
This magnetic bar block allows you to aesthetically hang your knives and utensils on the wall, a great alternative to a usual, bulky knife block. Plus, you can welcome more space for food prepping.
£9.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Limited storage isn't a problem with these under-shelf clear food containers
Love the organised look of clear food containers but are strapped for storage space? Let me introduce you to these under-shelf versions. Giving you everything a normal airtight container would, you can just slide these alternatives out from underneath your shelf using the easy pull tabs.
£30 for three at Amazon
19
Amazon
Tea drinkers, separate your chamomiles to your peppermints with this dividing storage box
Instead of having multiple boxes of your different teas taking up space, check out this storage compartment that can fit up to 100 tea bags.
£18.34 at Amazon
20
Amazon
If you have more mugs than storage, you might appreciate this rack
With hooks holding up to ten mugs, this metal holder slots under your shelf so you can grab your mug as and when you want.
£7.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Is it just me or do potato mashers take up the entire cutlery drawer?
Well, answering that very problem, this Joseph Joseph's potato masher can be neatly folded flat to fit perfectly in your cutlery drawer (no more trying to cram the drawer shut).
£12 at Amazon
22
Amazon
And their nesting utensil set is perfectly compact for even the smallest of spaces
Is there anything Joseph Joseph can't do? This five-piece utensils set comes with a compact storage stand, that hardly takes up any room at all. These heat-resistant tools come with magnetic handles that firmly keep them stacked away in their rightful home.
£26.36 at Amazon
23
Amazon
Surprise, surprise, another genius Joseph Joseph creation
Recycle your chunky cardboard boxes and store your rolls of cling film and tin foil in this under-the-shelf organiser.
£9.60 at Amazon
24
Amazon
Not only does this concealed book shelf save you space, it will also make your books look like they're floating
Add this floating shelf to your basket so you can display your favourite books without trying to find room for a bookcase.
£17.50 at Amazon
