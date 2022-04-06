Life

25 Of The Funniest TikToks About The Struggle Of Having A Job

Because we could all use a laugh.

Monica Torres

When you spend more than 2,000 hours a year working, it’s no surprise that you develop strong feelings about your job as a result.

Camaraderie with your co-workers can help, but for many of us, employment comes with mixed emotions. Although some aspects of work are evolving, the dread, anxiety and confusion about company culture and frustrating colleagues are universal and forever. Thankfully, there are people on TikTok poking fun at it all in humorous, relatable videos.

Here are some of the best TikToks about the highs and lows of having a job.

On starting a new job and being immediately lost:

@champagnecruze

Ib: @thatcorporatelawyer Why are there so many acronyms??? 😭 #corporate #corporatelife #corporatemillennial #workfromhome #9to5 #wfhlife #fyp

♬ original sound - Lili Reinhart
@j.ycetok

“still new here” #corporate #wfh #workfromhome #9to5 #techtok #onboarding #fyp

♬ original sound - Sara ✨

On video-call strategies and mannerisms:

@preetsengh

proceeds to write team player as top skill #workfromhomelife #zoommeetings #ninetofivejob #wfh2021 #corporatelife #fyp

♬ Crowd Cheers - Johnny Buchanan
@imdrebrown

If my manager sees this, I am joking… maybe #workingathome #corporate #youngprofessional #fyp #wfh

♬ original sound - DeAndre Brown
@vanessacsirias

Me muted on a Zoom meeting #latinasbelike #comedysketch #latinotiktok #workfromhomelife

♬ original sound - Vanessa Sirias
@notkarlysoy

it’s scary at this point 💀 #corporate #workfromhome #youngprofessional #wfh

♬ original sound - Karlysoy
@loewhaley

Does this happen to anyone else?🤣 #corporate #wfh #relatable #worklife #remotework

♬ original sound - Laura
@missnickiewantie

only off mute for banter #work #office #officelife #fyp #meeting

♬ original sound - Bryan Riel

On encouragement, which sometimes you have to give yourself:

@rich_alfonso

I just want this feeling forever #wfhlife #wfh #sade #whenimolder #fashionindustry

♬ Tag me if you use this sound - quinnmikoo
@ciaramelle_

It’s the little achievements that keep me going 😅😂😭 #nursesoftiktok #nurselife #nursehumor #nursememe #nursetok #rn #nightshiftnurse #medical #fy

♬ original sound - jellorey
@chani.996

✨I’m a material gworl ✨ I need all the money I can get 😭 I’m not ready for these Karen’s tho 😷 #fyp #fypシ #latina #mexican #workproblems #materialgworl

♬ original sound - RYKO†††

On good and bad email communication:

@legaltechbro

You win today, sales. You win today. #contracts #lawyer #lawyersoftiktok #sales

♬ MAN SHUTCHO - resizable
@notjessicasimpson

100% recommend working with people who ✨get you✨ #fyp #greenscreen #lawtok #legalassistant #corporate #office #YerAWizard #FFXmasSwitch

♬ original sound - Jess

On how 40 hours are never just 40 hours (and you can never really take vacation):

@thejadamouton

Hey do you mind staying late tod- #BillboardNXT #BenefitOfBrows #fyp #fyp #9to5

♬ original sound - Jada
@1corporatemillennial

all jokes, no disrespect 😇 ib: @Braden Wellman #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack #corporatemillennial #millennialsoftiktok #9to5 #wfh #workfromhome #corporate #corporateamerica #corporatehumor #workhumor #jobhumor #officehumor #relatable

♬ Funeral Music - Bobby Cole

On those co-workers you actually love:

@aesthetiksdrwedge

#celinedion #yourehere #worklife #workbestie #dentistsoftiktok #dentists #lipsync #diva #sing #dentist #dentalnurse #dentalassistant

♬ My heart will go on - Raven Skye
@robinharris210

ServerSeries Pt13: We all have our favorite coworker #serverlife #server #workbestie #comedy #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - Cody V.
@deliverablesbydani

we got JASON we got SARAH we got MATT and NICK and KARA #coworkers #HaloSilverTeam #LizzosBigGrrrls #workfromhome #consultinghumor #workhumor #consulting #bigfour #advertising

♬ Microsoft teams remix by candy moore - Candy Moore

On the unsettling emergence of red flags:

@heykellipresto

👀 reading into every email like I’m harriet the spy 🕵️‍♀️ #career #careertiktok #jobsearch #careertok #greatresignation

♬ My sound is blowing up - LLS🙏🏿🕊
@corporatenatalie

Great company culture I promise🤫 #corporate #coworkers #intern

♬ original sound - Pandemic Problems

On productivity:

@dannyb.andthesqueeze

#JetPuffedSmourth #GetYourJeansOn #pitofdespair #wfh

♬ The pit of despair - Chad Dyer
@wheresmypinkshirt

@hilaryduff did I do this right? #heynowchallenge #whatdreamsaremadeof #lizziemcguire #millennial #hilaryduff #workfromhome

♬ original sound - Libi L
@jackxhealy

for job security reasons, this is a joke #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #9to5

♬ Solar Power - Lorde

On how things never quite turn out as promised:

@imchrisyon

The math aint mathing #corporate #corporatehumor #wfh #worklife #9to5

♬ reading rainbow ft lil jon - Cursed Mashups
@callmebyyourcarl

Lucky to be here! #fyp #worklife #wfh #work #corporate #corporatelife #millenial #corporatemillennial #workjokes #corporatehumor #9to5

♬ original sound - :)
