25 Vegan Trainers You'll Want To Wear Well After Veganuary

Ready for some new kicks? You might want to consider the leather-free version.

The market in vegan trainers is ever-growing, with big brands including Adidas, SuperDry and Nike stepping up with their own vegan collections. Often, these designs are recreations from retro classics, with recycled and eco-friendly materials front and centre.

And there’s no cutting corners on style either, even if they do cost that little bit more. Here’s some of the best vegan trainers out there.

1
CLAE Bradley Vegan Trainers
John Lewis
Comfort meets style with these men's trainers. CLAE, a stylised, premium brand from Los Angeles, is proving to be one of the go-tos for their vegan collection.

Get these for £125 fro John Lewis
2
Veja URCA CWL Trainers, White Petale Butter
Amazon
A favourite of Meghan Markle, sustainable trainer brand Veja also has a vegan range. These trainers are made of PU-coated cotton and vegan suede. And in case you’re wondering, CWL stands for Cotton Worked as Leather!

Get these for £141.28 from Amazon
3
Reebok Men's Nano X1 Cross Trainer - Reebok Men Nano X1 Vegan Shoes Fitness Shoe Black
Amazon
Great for your daily workout, these are a vegan version of Reebok's popular Nano trainer. Upper is made with strong flexweave knit while the foam insoles use castor bean.

Get these for £195.37 from Amazon
4
KG Kurt Geiger Loaded Vegan Knit Hi-Top Trainers, Black
John Lewis
A casual classic that you'll reach for in the week or weekend. This pair of hi-top slip-ons are made with textile uppers with a stylish but distinctive heel strip.

Get these for £119 from John Lewis
5
LGBTQ Rainbow Pride Sneakers
Etsy
These unique, hand-decorated hi-tops have Pride written all over them. Made to order with cotton canvas uppers, rubber soles and memory foam insoles. Only thing is, who wants to wait until June to rock these beauties?!

Get these for £80 from Etsy
6
Superdry Vegan Low Top Trainers, White
John Lewis
We're loving these Superdry lace-ups. Set on a flat lightly-padded heel with a rounded toe they look good all day, every day.

Get these for £64.99 from John Lewis
7
Adidas Men's Superstar Vegan Shoe
Amazon
Another classic turned vegan! This 80’s iconic Adidas shell toe is a nod to the past but looks to the future with Primegreen recycled materials and no animal products. Available in white/black stripes or black/white stripes.

Get these for £67.49-£79.95 from Amazon
8
New Balance Men's 574 Vegan Leather Trainers, Blue
Amazon
Great to see a classic upgrade to vegan! You get all of the much-loved New Balance design and cushioning support.

Get these for £74.94-£75.99 from Amazon
9
Superga Women's 2490-Bold Organic Cotton Sneaker
Amazon
These natural beige organic pumps are cotton through and through. Made with a blend of 60% organic cotton and 40% natural hemp. Even the eyelets and shoelaces are entirely made of organic cotton.

Get these for £58.63 - £137.27 from Amazon
10
RATION.L R-Kind Unisex Vegan Trainers, Moon White
John Lewis
These unisex trainers are made for comfort and everyday style and for every pair of R-Kind vegan trainers sold, 5% of profits go to The Brain & Spine Foundation Charity.

Get these for £70 from John Lewis
11
TAYGRA Vegan trainers
Etsy
Get that barefoot feeling with these fitness trainers. Perfect for yoga, mountain climbing, boxing, dancing, travelling or just use as an outdoor shoe. They're machine washable, eco-friendly and support fair trade production. TAYGRA uses 100% recyclable materials and non-toxic, odorless water-based glue.

Get these for £49.50 from Etsy (Available in 6 colours)
12
Buffalo Women's Flat Mid Sneaker
Amazon
The iconic Buffalo brand now has a Peta-approved vegan shoe and at a reasonable price. Available in cream, white and black - all come with the classic, white 2-inch platform. We reckon Baby Spice would be proud!

Get these for £40.16-£94.99 from Amazon
13
Skechers Women's Bobs Squad Chaos Sneaker
Amazon
Get your steps up (with pleasure) in these vegan Skechers. Available in black, navy, grey and mauve, they ooze comfort.

Get these for £35.59 - £103.90
14
Charlie Gold trainers
Etsy
Gold! All we need now is Tony Hadley to pop out and breakout in song! These statement vegan trainers are handmade in Spain and thanks to their padded insoles your feet will know just how much they're loved.

Get these for £134.50
15
VIVOBAREFOOT Primus School Kids Leather School Shoe
Amazon
There’s no way these barefoot, kids’ pull-ons are getting mixed up with anyone else’s in class! Made from recycled PET, they’re wide-fitting and so distinctive who needs to label them?!

Get these for £80 from Amazon
16
Superdry Women's Vegan Retro Ov Sleek Trainer Sneaker
Amazon
Check out these soft pink vegan suede trainers. Yeah, we know. Also available in red, navy, black and white.

Get these for £43.94 from Amazon
17
VIVOBAREFOOT Primus Lite II Recycled
Amazon
Ladies if you're looking for sustainable but breathable, let us intro you to these Primus Lite II. Fab for exercising, the more you move with these mesh-design trainers, the more air flows through your feet. Less sweaty Betty and more totally ready!

Get these for £55 from Amazon
18
Superdry Optic/Aqua Vegan Low Top Trainers
John Lewis
Box fresh white with a cool wave of aqua and set on a flat heel, these round-toe trainers have an everyday appeal.

Get these for £64.99 from John Lewis
19
Adidas Men's Supercourt Vegan Trainer
Amazon
The Supercourt goes way back to 40 years of adidas styling and now it’s gone vegan. Made with alternative leather and at least 20% plant-based materials, these men's low-profile trainers make any outfit look good.

Get these for £42.60 - £97.55 from Amazon
20
LGBTQ Heart Low Top Sneakers
Etsy
You gotta love these low tops with rainbow hearts and laces to match. Handmade to order, the memory foam insoles make these great for walking (or we prefer dancing). Sashay.

Get these for £48.00 from Etsy
21
Skechers Women's Bobs Squad 3 Swag Envy Sneaker
Amazon
Loving these colour block grey and black trainers with a touch of pink. And the with Skechers memory foam insoles, your feet will be comfortable and smiling on the inside.

Get these for £60 from Amazon
22
Superdry Women's Vegan Court Sp Tennis Trainer Sneaker
Amazon
Love these tennis court trainers. Take your pick from four colours: all-white, black, a touch of red or navy.

Get these for £43.52-£85.49 from Amazon
23
Superdry Men's Vegan Retro Sleek Trainer Sneaker
Amazon
As handsome as the man who wears them! These retro black Superdry trainers also come in vintage white and bowling green/white. Over 30% of the upper material on Superdry trainers are recycled and the adhesives used are 100% water based too.

Get these for £29.13-£70.49 from Amazon
24
Kawaii Vegan Athletic Footwear
Etsy
These cute kids', Kawaii-inspired trainers are made of faux suede and canvas which makes them super lightweight, ultra comfortable and ready for play.

Get these for £58.49 from Etsy
25
Levi's Women's Woods W Trainers
Amazon
No worries about getting these vegan leather Levi’s dirty – they’re good for a wipe down on a muddy day.

Get these for £54.99 from Amazon
