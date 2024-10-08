There comes a moment in every child’s life when they learn about the birds and the bees. But up until that point, they can come up with some pretty wild theories of their own about where babies come from — some of which make about as much sense as delivery by stork.
Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) relate how their kids interpreted the miracle of human reproduction.
In the car, me: “That’s the parking spot where I picked up daddy from the train and told him I was pregnant!”— redyellowgreendance 💃🏻 (@RYGdance) January 27, 2023
9: “And then you guys drove to the hospital to get a baby?”
My 6yo recently asked how babies get inside a mommy’s tummy, and since I was not quite prepared to have this talk at his age, I told him babies come from seeds. Now both of my kids are convinced that I ate two baby seeds.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) August 20, 2021
My 7 year old asked mom where do babies come from.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 18, 2024
My 9 year old son said “these white looking tadpoles are the reason why”
My wife: “Emmy you were grown in a lab. They took my eggs and dad coughed up a tadpole”
Alex “that explains why Emmy is crazy. She was grown in a lab”
My daughter asked if babies come from Walmart and I was like pretty much.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 27, 2024
My 6yo learned a new word today. And that word is pregnant. And I know this because he apparently told multiple people I was pregnant.— Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) August 30, 2024
Me: *listing who will be at a baby shower this Sunday*— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) October 14, 2021
6: Wait, WAIT! All this just to see a baby take a bath?
Me: no! The baby isn’t born yet!
6: {terrified} so everyone ELSE showers… TOGETHER?!?!
Me: No! Shower means celebration.
6: yeah, no thanks.
Me: it’s a PARTY!
6: nope.
6yo: but how do babies get in your stomach?— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) January 11, 2024
10yo: they just do!
6yo: so like God just sends you a baby!?
10yo: it worked for Mary!
No notes.
no one:— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 8, 2023
absolutely no one:
my six year old: are you having a baby or something?
Wife: Guess what kids... we’re having another baby!— Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) June 19, 2021
8: Does this mean you two had sex last night?
Wife:
8:
Me, helping: No, we had sex 6 weeks ago
my kid told me he wanted to shove money in my mouth so he could have a baby brother and now I’m wondering what kind of smut he’s been watching on the Disney channel— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) June 13, 2021
8YO: When did I get inside mommy's tummy?— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) November 30, 2023
Me: On June 9 2014, I made coffee at 4pm and for the first time in her life mommy saw me put the jar of sugar back in the cabinet, 4:04pm you were inside mommy’s tummy
I was reading to my kids today and in the story, there was a pregnant woman.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) October 7, 2019
My 3 year-old asked, "What happened to her belly?"
I replied, "There's a baby in there."
3 was horrified; "She ate a baby?!"
Sensing a good opportunity, I said "Yes."
Sleep well tonight, kid.
Me: When I was pregnant I had an app that told me what size fruit you were every week.— here comes the son (@idtweetforever) November 3, 2018
8: Oh. Now I’m probably the size of 868 blueberries.
A pregnant woman walks past our car with 4 other children trailing behind.— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) June 23, 2021
Me: Can you imagine having 3 more siblings?
10yo: Nope!
….Silence….
10yo: She must have A LOT of sex.
Me: (Looks at 10yo in rear view mirror)
10yo: Like, A LOT!!
Today a student asked me what baby fever was. She thought it was an old timey childhood illness— Harvest Season Hannah 🍂🍎🍁🍏🍂 (@HannahPosted) October 3, 2024
We did that thing where the new baby brings the older kids a present when they arrive and both kids were suspicious about where the toys came from since he’s been in my body this whole time and they concluded that the baby’s been working with santa— amil (@amil) March 10, 2024
7: Mom, I have a question. When your belly gets big because you’re going to have a baby, after the baby is born does your belly just go back immediately to how it was before?— Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) January 25, 2024
Me: Oh sweet summer child.
My 8yo and 6yo keep rewinding and pausing the Surprise Bluey episode to see who that baby at the end belongs to. It is almost 10 pm. They have some theories, and it's getting wild.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) April 28, 2024
7: “You know what’s good about my teacher being pregnant? Every time we say something smart in school, it goes into my teacher’s ears and then into the baby’s ears and makes the baby smart.”— redyellowgreendance 💃🏻 (@RYGdance) April 7, 2023
{making dinner}— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) July 17, 2020
7: *holds up bottle* what’s in this oil?
Me: olives
7: this one?
Me: avocados
7: this?
Me: peanuts
{two days later, in the bathroom}
7: ummmm, mom?
*holds up bottle of baby oil*
Wasn’t ready to tell my daughter where babies come from til I overheard her brother saying they came from my butt.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) September 5, 2023
3yo: Were you a child when I was in mommy’s tummy?— Matt Bateman (@mbateman) August 28, 2023
me: No, you didn’t even exist yet
3yo: Where was I when I didn’t exist?
me: You weren’t anywhere, we hadn’t made you
3yo: Oh
3yo: But then I found a skeleton
3yo: And I filled around it with water
3yo: And I put skin on it
13yo: if two pregnant women are fighting, is that like two fetuses having a mech battle?— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) July 5, 2024
My kid nailed this picture of a pregnant woman pic.twitter.com/GC1q8WJPYT— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 22, 2023
6yo: mom, where did the first baby come from?— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) April 27, 2022
me: I’m not really sure. some people have theories
6yo: maybe Amazon
Me to my 11 yo: Thanks for making me a mom 11 years ago.— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) July 28, 2020
11 yo: No. Thank dad for having sex with you.