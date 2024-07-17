Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
my dogs don’t really like any of the dogs in the neighborhood except this one fat old chihuahua. he lives on the third floor of an apartment building & if their balcony door is open when we walk by, they will stand on the sidewalk & cry for him. who is he. a secret dog celebrity.— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) July 7, 2024
too much commotion for the shirtless glen picture with brisket not enough for them with matching cowboy hats pic.twitter.com/CMDnJP078y— k (@kbfjdjgh) July 9, 2024
I don't normally post photos of my cat but I feel like this is important pic.twitter.com/wUsZxmPnDs— aaaal (@lynchtwinpeaks) July 7, 2024
Whenever I get up my cat gets up too and then yells at me like it’s my fault she decided we have to do this together— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) July 8, 2024
This is the first time I've ever been happy for a dog being deaf pic.twitter.com/FksgIXoDA1— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 10, 2024
This is the completely unrepentant face of a theif who ate an entire pork tenderloin before I could stick it in the fridge. pic.twitter.com/4Pyyr6SYs5— Kay M. Dingwell🍁🩺🏳️🌈 (@CanadianKayMD) July 10, 2024
[cat comes to investigate]— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) July 12, 2024
me: what’s up kitty? you gonna build legos with the kid?
my kid, 4: legos are kinda difficult for cats
Saw this great cat on the way home. pic.twitter.com/aMt5TflTJY— Clare Bogen (@clarebot) July 8, 2024
One time, ten years ago, I pretended not to know where Quasar’s food bowl went, like “Where? Here? Wait over here? Here?” And now, literally every time I feed her, a decade later, she meows and meows and nudges the spot her food bowl goes with her nose. TEN YEARS.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) July 8, 2024
This is my parents’ cat. He’s called Percy and he weighs the same as a small horse. pic.twitter.com/ndsj4gYHpG— Dr Fi Bowler (@FionaBowler) July 8, 2024
You might be surprised to find out that it’s actually quite difficult to take a good picture of 5 dogs who are wearing birthday hats and all looking at the camera at the same time— Sam G (@ItsSamG) July 9, 2024
Dogs before and after being told that they're a good boy/girl..🐕🐾😊 pic.twitter.com/Zh7w8xcSXr— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 10, 2024
I think Bean already has her grownup ears.😁 pic.twitter.com/mblCNeI7NN— Mallory Eeeeeeee (@primnimproper_) July 8, 2024
This idiot keeps hissing at the new kitten. Imagine having a rivalry with a literal child. https://t.co/aThsjV3WzH pic.twitter.com/w2g8QR0T8A— not lauren (@stillaintlauren) July 6, 2024
This dog was spotted taking back scratching measures into their own paws. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/2u1jaP5FBS— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) July 11, 2024
I asked them to make themselves scarce when the estate agent called .They made sure they appeared in every photograph, in every room 😫 pic.twitter.com/JpBdUQMJ5R— Sarah Evans (@SarahjevsEvans) July 7, 2024
Even the cat was shocked at her stupidity pic.twitter.com/TUCNYT7V9K— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 11, 2024
it’s important you all know that james bought hercule an obscenely expensive fake-plant cat tower so that (and i quote) ‘he can see out of the window upstairs’, and this is the result— Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) July 8, 2024
hercule is intrepid and very, very spoilt 💀 pic.twitter.com/ws4flrNaLo
The turtle's biggest fun is playing with the house cat. 😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) July 10, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9jjj23nrr0
Do you ever go to see about a small girl dog situation and bring home a big boy named Moon Pie pic.twitter.com/W1nxycHC7G— carmeb (@therealcbrad) July 9, 2024
a vet on tiktok said to find ways to make your cat’s day different every day for enrichment so I made goblin a fort pic.twitter.com/npEvreHPaq— goblin (@freegoblinpics) July 11, 2024
I didn't choose the mask. The mask chose me 👀💀 pic.twitter.com/3E5u4w73mK— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) July 10, 2024