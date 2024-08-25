27 Phrases Teachers Are Tired Of Hearing

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s back-to-school season again, which means there’s no shortage of commentary about the essential work that teachers do and the sacrifices they make. Veteran teachers are accustomed to being told — by administrators, parents, politicians or simply members of the general public — how to do their jobs.

Maybe it’s because teachers’ salaries are funded by taxpayers, or simply because we all have our own classroom experiences as students to reflect back on, but few other career professionals are subject to so much public dialogue about how they should approach their work, and what they should and should not say.

Advertisement

Increasingly, teachers are held accountable not only to school administrators, parents and students (their most critical audience), but also policies like book bans and laws like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that restrict what teachers are allowed to include in their curriculum.

When we asked teachers in the HuffPost Facebook community to tell us which phrases they are sick of hearing, few mentioned things that they hear from students. Mostly, it seems, teachers are tired of adults who feel entitled to air opinions about their vocation.

One phrase mentioned several times was, “Teachers do it for the outcome, not the income.”

Jess Parish, a teacher in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, explained why, although there is truth to it, this phrase still stings: “While I appreciate the intent behind it, deep down this is toxic for teachers. Teaching is absolutely a ‘heart job.’ You cannot be a successful teacher if your heart isn’t all in. But teaching is a job performed by highly trained and skilled professionals. We deserve to be paid like the assets we are, because when it comes down to it, it is a job. In no other sector do we pay employees with such significant job entry requirements and uniquely specialized skills the way we pay teachers. All teachers should be compensated, at minimum, with a living wage and benefits. We are absolutely in it for the outcome, but we deserve the income too.”

Here are some other comments that teachers wouldn’t miss hearing if people stopped saying them:

Lip service

“‘Teachers deserve a raise,’ but no one ever does anything to make it happen.” — Sara Kristen

“‘Thanks for being flexible,’ even though it’s not an option.” — Mel Pilchard, Illinois

“Teachers aren’t here for the money.” — Marissa Whited, Wisconsin

“You do it because you love the kids.” — Adrienne Anderson

Helpful advice

“Build relationships with your students and you will have no problems.” — Nancy Marino

“Build a relationship with your students, it helps with discipline.” — Milana Boss

“‘Relationships are so important’ — yes, but that requires 1) respect that goes both ways, 2) time, and 3) smaller classes. My day breaks down to under two minutes per student. I am trying.” — Chelsea W. Alsberg, Illinois

Advertisement

“‘Remember your why’ and ‘Remember to take care of yourself,’ while simultaneously being handed more unsustainable work to do.” — Jennifer Osyk Ziegler, North Carolina

“Deep dive into the data” and “Have you tried a behavior plan?” — Adrienne Anderson

“Children are resilient.” — Rachel Humphreys

“Add this to your teacher toolbox.” — Amy Donner

Straight-up resentment

“Must be nice to have summers off.” — Karen Hackett Villalobos

“Teachers should stop complaining about their pay! They work less than 8 hours a day, get holidays off, and they get vacation breaks!” — Alli Lampshire, Nevada

Questions parents and students have actually asked

“My child has a 4.2. What do we need to get into Stanford?” —Colleen Martin, California

“How is ________ rude?” — Laura Beth, California

“Student: ‘I was absent yesterday. Did I miss anything?’ Me: ‘No, we did absolutely nothing because you weren’t here’…. — April Najjaj, North Carolina

Indecipherable student slang

“What the sigma?” “That’s so Ohio,” and “level 10 Gyatt” — Nicole Laib Rutledge, Washington

“Bruh.” — Ashley Aberle, Iowa