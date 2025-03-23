3 Influencers Explain Why They Still Use Beauty Filters, Even After Knowing Their Dangers

Jazmin Barnes/Aiah Nehme/Stella Dadini via TikTok Jazmin Barnes, Aiah Nehme and Stella Dadini all admit to using filters on TikTok and Instagram.

When the “Bold Glamour” filter on TikTok was created in early 2023, people were shocked by how seamless it looked, and that it wasn’t glitching like other face-altering filters. Despite everyone admiring its technological improvement, it led to an uproar online and offline, with celebrities like Katherine Heigl showing the shocking difference it made.

It’s been widely reported that filters on social media can create a disconnect between online and real life and lower one’s self-esteem. The issue doesn’t just affect teens — it can negatively affect anyone. The curation of social media leads many people to use filters in order to receive positive feedback, which then reinforces the belief that we should be relying on them, explained Natalie Buchwald, a therapist and founder of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling.

You can, of course, still use filters and have a healthy self-image, but experts advise considering the reasons you use filters in the first place.

“While occasional use of filters doesn’t inherently indicate low self-esteem, dependence on them can be problematic,” Buchwald said. “Maintaining a healthy self-image involves recognizing one’s intrinsic worth without relying on digital enhancements.”

Long-term exposure to a filtered image of yourself may create issues in your self-image, even leading to seeking cosmetic surgery to achieve that image of yourself. “Often called ‘Snapchat dysmorphia,’ it describes individuals seeking cosmetic surgery to replicate their filtered selfies. This can manifest in body insecurity and dysmorphia,” Buchwald added.

HuffPost spoke to three influencers who regularly use beauty filters to understand why and how these filters affect their self-esteem.

Jazmin Barnes, beauty influencer

“I’m super open about beauty standards, filters and treatments on my page. I use beauty filters pretty often! Most of the time, while filming on TikTok I’m using one because of ease, and sometimes TikTok automatically puts them on your face.

“I prefer filters that don’t make me look like a completely different person. I try to remind myself that skin texture, blemishes, redness, undereye bags are all normal. Most things you see online are very unrealistic and you shouldn’t compare yourself to them.

“Filters did change how I saw myself. Social media is so unrealistic, so when you look at yourself in a mirror and you don’t have a smooth foundation filter on, it will look different. A few years back when the filters were heavier, I would wear a lot more makeup in real life to really smooth out my skin or contour my face, and I also ended up getting lip filler and Botox done because I was comparing myself to a filter that made my lips bigger or my skin smooth. Seeing myself with plumper lips or no wrinkles has influenced the treatments I’ve done. I still get minimal lip filler to this day. I’ve always been super transparent about getting procedures done online, even back then. Now I’m pretty confident in myself with or without makeup.

“Looking at the ‘perfect’ version of yourself can make you a bit critical of your natural features. Generally, being a content creator can make you critical about yourself and your appearance; with or without filters, I’m staring at my face all day long editing videos. This often will make you notice things most people probably don’t see.

“If social media removed beauty filters, it wouldn’t affect my content at all! I’m super open on my page, with and without filters, and always will be. I think I might put a little bit of makeup on before I film some of my content to make myself more presentable than I do now, but I would be totally fine with that. I think it would make social media a healthier space for everyone, including myself.”

Aiah Nehme, content creator

“I use beauty filters occasionally when filming my TikTok videos, usually ones that enhance smoothness subtly without drastically changing my features. Without a filter, I feel just as confident. For me, it’s less about changing how I look and more about maintaining a particular style, visually.

“I wouldn’t say I’m addicted to using filters. They don’t necessarily make me criticize myself, but more aware of how different enhancements can affect one’s perception. I don’t rely on them to define my self-image.

“Filters can certainly influence beauty standards and make people more self-critical. I think that’s all a byproduct of being on social media. Unless people are openly mentioning they are using filters, it’s hard to tell. As consumers, we may assume these creators are like this in real life, too.

“Personally, using filters hasn’t influenced me to get cosmetic treatments, but I can see how constant exposure to ‘perfect’ images can create unrealistic expectations, which is why I make it known to my audience when I use beauty filters, rather than hide the fact that I am using them. I do have lip filler, and in hindsight, I may have been influenced by the ‘perfect’ images we see on social media.”

Stella Dadini, influencer and business owner

“I use filters that smooth out the skin very often. I initially started using them out of curiosity, and now it has become a habit — I do it automatically. Honestly, I have no issue with how I look without filters. The only reason I use light filters is because I used to have acne, and it used to bother me.

“I have created content without a filter many times, and I have no problem with that, nor does it make me uncomfortable.

“I wouldn’t say filters make me critical of my natural features, just that I liked how my skin looked without blemishes and acne marks when I had acne. Many women have been influenced by filters, trying to achieve this smooth image in real life. I know from some doctor friends that people ask to look like their filtered selves [via medical intervention]. However, that has never happened to me.”

What’s the best way to navigate filters?

Of course, users aren’t necessarily to blame; the platforms have to take responsibility, noted Buchwald. “Similar to how certain posts are highlighted as #Advertisement, the social media platforms need to demand users who edit their photos to add a similar #filtered tag to avoid skewing the public perception of what is normal.”

There may be some changes soon on that front, as TikTok is said to be banning face-altering filters like “Bold Glamour” for teen use, as these can have dramatic effects on the self-esteem of impressionable young people.

“Young people and parents saw the benefit in being authentic online and recognised the positive impact of belonging and connecting online,” wrote Christine Grahn, head of public policy and government relations for TikTok in Europe, in a recent newsroom statement.

Comparing yourself to online filtered images can trigger social comparison, explained Buchwald. “This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and diminished self-worth, as one’s unfiltered reality may not match the enhanced images presented online. It’s a competition where no one can win as there’s always ‘something else you can improve,’ which can be a very toxic mentality to have about your self-image.”

There are ways to combat negative self-image created by one’s online presence. Buchwald recommends a few different ways; seeking professional advice like therapy to foster self-acceptance, mindfulness practices and spending time in nature as a way to ground yourself and distance yourself from the bubble of the online world. Finally, avoid consuming content that makes you feel bad about yourself or even limit your social media usage until these feelings don’t consume you.

Interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

