3 Men Injured In North London Shooting

Google Street View The incident happened on Gordon Road in Enfield on Saturday.

Three men have been taken to hospital following a shooting in Enfield, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Gordon Road at around 6pm on Saturday.

Officers attending the scene, accompanied by the London Ambulance Service, found four men.

Three of the men were injured, including two who are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds.

All the injured men were taken to a hospital in north London for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made in relation to the incident and their enquiries are continuing.