NEWS

30 Year Anniversary Of Lockerbie Plane Bombing

December 20th marks 30 years since the Lockerbie bombing, which took the lives of 270 people. A Libyan intelligence officer called Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was convicted of the bombing. Though he always denied involvement in downing the plane. He was released from jail in 2009 amid huge controversy in Britain and died of cancer in 2012.