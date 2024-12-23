33 Funny Tweets About Christmas Tree Struggles, From Exhausted Parents

The holiday season can be a trying time. Parents in particular face the stress of sending out picture-perfect holiday cards, attending school concerts, taking a halfway decent Santa photo, remembering to move that damn Elf on the Shelf, getting all the gift-shopping done and just generally keeping the magic of the season alive for small, impressionable humans.

And of course, you can’t forget the Christmas tree! Picking out the right tree, decorating it, and keeping it upright presents a host of hazards ― and plenty of opportunities for humour when you’ve got kids in the house.

Here are 33 funny tweets about Christmas trees, from moms and dads who have been there.

Putting up the Christmas tree this weekend because life with a toddler isn’t dangerous, messy, and terrifying enough already. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) November 25, 2017

Anyone know how to get blood off a Christmas tree? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) December 10, 2011

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree When You Have Kids:



1. Unpack ornament

2. Drop repeatedly until it shatters into a million pieces

3. Repeat — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 15, 2018

Wow, my kids are decorating the heck out of this small lower left section of our Christmas tree. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 1, 2018

Me: I hate putting up the Christmas tree every year.



7-year-old: So why do you take it down? — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) November 24, 2017

If you don't have to threaten your kids to help you decorate the Christmas tree, do you really even have teenagers? — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 13, 2017

Wife: I want a real Christmas tree.



Me: They have sap. It'll get everything sticky.



Wife: We have four kids. Everything is already sticky. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) December 5, 2016

I asked my husband if we could put the Christmas tree up today and he said if I was serious he was moving out.



I’ll let y’all know if I miss him. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) October 14, 2018

INTERVIEWER: what are your qualifications?



ME: I managed to fit the entire Christmas tree back into its box



INTERVIEWER: welcome to NASA you're an astronaut now — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) January 7, 2018

A strand of lights on my Christmas tree went out this morning and my kids learned five new words. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 6, 2015

“Let’s go get a Christmas tree!”



~ A divorce story — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 1, 2018

To make sure my kids don’t mess with the ornaments this year, my Christmas tree is a 4-foot-tall cactus. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) December 25, 2013

I bought our Christmas tree from Rite Aid giving our Christmas the festive smell of cough syrup and vaseline. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 13, 2012

I miss the days when my kids were so young I could tell them that we had invisible Christmas tree. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) December 3, 2015

Watching my kids decorate the Christmas tree is just me yelling from the couch, "NO DON'T PUT THAT THERE! Here, let me do it." — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 7, 2017

My pig knocked over the Christmas tree.



My wife is still upstairs taking a shower.



It's been nice knowing all of you. pic.twitter.com/4gPxZhxw3m — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) December 1, 2018

My husband and I keep tradition alive during the holidays by having our annual Christmas tree argument. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 1, 2015

Sorry I didn't click the like button on the pictures of the Christmas tree you put up today on November 12th. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 13, 2016

I love my Christmas traditions.



Such as, when we go looking for our Christmas tree, I always take a cup of Baileys with a splash of coffee. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 3, 2017

A Christmas tree decorating tutorial, for parents of toddlers:



Step 1. Open your ornaments.



Step 2. Dump them on the floor along with your pride.



Step 3. Pour yourself a drink. — The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) November 27, 2017

After doing a load of my kids' laundry, I found Christmas tree tinsel in the washing machine.



In June.



Whatever. I just threw in another load. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 6, 2022

Fuck it. That's good enough.



-me, ten minutes into decorating the Christmas tree. — JuneBug (@jenyb4) December 7, 2014

We put up our christmas tree today because we were running out of things to yell at the toddlers not to touch — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) November 28, 2021

Just had to kick a guy out of the rival dad group chat for buying an artificial Christmas tree. Convenience doesn’t build character. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 18, 2022

My wife asked me to carry our 9-foot Christmas tree up three flights of stairs.



Now I’m Jewish. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) November 28, 2014

Came home to find my son had "flocked" my decorative indoor Christmas tree with flour.



To make it worse, it looks impressive. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 22, 2014

Buying a live Christmas tree is like buying a human with its feet cut off and buying a fake Christmas tree is like buying a mannequin with its feet cut off. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 14, 2017

Oh, just commenting, "your balls are showing" on every single Christmas tree photo on Facebook, what are you up to? — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 6, 2015

*silently judges your Christmas tree decorations* — snowjob🔴 (@canadasandra) December 17, 2013

I started taking down the Christmas tree when my daughter piped in “It’s not even Epiphany yet so technically you’re being a humbug” and I’ve never felt so proud and so owned at the same time — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) December 31, 2021

sometimes if kids not in danger you gotta just let them do what they want to keep them quiet, my son crawled over to our Christmas tree and ripped the tree skirt from under it and be drooling all over it cause it’s soft 😒 like whatever bro — GHOST (@mulatttogem) December 15, 2022

4-year-old: Can I open my presents?



Me: It's not Christmas.



4: But the Christmas tree is up.



She makes a compelling argument. — "Bare Minimum Parenting" in bookstores now (@XplodingUnicorn) November 30, 2018