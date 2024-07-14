ParentsThe Good Life

37 Too-True Tweets About Taking Kids To Theme Parks

"All you need for your kids to fall asleep at a reasonable hour is wake them up before sunrise and go to an amusement park in the blistering heat for 9 hours."
By 

All you need for a manageable day at an amusement park is a good night’s rest, a high tolerance for waiting in long lines in the heat and patience of a saint when it comes to negotiating snacks and souvenirs. Also, about a quarter of your annual take-home pay.

Here, some of X’s (formerly Twitter’s) most quick-witted parents describe what it’s like to experience the magic of a theme park with children.

