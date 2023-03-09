LifeWomenshoppingParents

47 Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Say More Than Flowers Or Chocolate

From hampers and a limited Jo Malone scent to a sound wave song print and a photo flipbook, these thoughtful buys are sure to leave your Mum beaming on Mother’s Day.

We promise we won’t tell your mum that you got the idea from us.

Take this as your reminder, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you usually find yourself grabbing chocolate or flowers from your nearest shop, or perhaps this year you’re just stuck for ideas, don’t stress because I’ve got you covered.

From some small yet sentimental buys such as a heart-shaped bracelet for a marvellous mum, personalised meaningful items including photo strip bookmark and sound wave song print, and activities to enjoy together such as Mother’s Day scratch cards and home fused daffodil glass kit – we have it all.

Just don’t forget to order sooner rather than later to make sure your gift arrives in time!

1
John Lewis
Give your mum a treat for her and home with this sentimental wonderful mum reed diffuser, filling her room with sweet scents of peach and mandarin.
£20 at John Lewis
2
Amazon
Give your mum the gift of relaxation with this curated self-care gift box.
£20.99 at Amazon
3
Etsy UK
This gift box of wholesome flower-shaped treats will have your mum hosting her very own afternoon tea at home.
£13.95 at Etsy UK
4
Amazon
Don’t just gift any old mug, this stunning glass flower tea cup is a unique gift for any tea drinkers.
£14.99 at Amazon
5
Not on the Highstreet
Share a special song together? See your song come to life with this metallic soundwave song print.
£28 at Not On The Highstreet
6
John Lewis
Treat your mum to these soft faux fur mule slippers, perfect for wearing around the house (especially on those cold days).
£20 at John Lewis
7
Amazon
Looking for a little something that says a lot? This marvellous mum silver bracelet features a sweet pink heart design alongside a short yet meaningful message.
£17.99 at Amazon
8
Not on the Highstreet
This sleek but rustic shopper tote, embossed with a name or initials, makes a good gift which can be used all year round.
£31.50 at Not On The Highstreet
9
Etsy UK
Gift the ideal accessory with this stunning birth flower scarf, just select your mum’s birth month and a base colour of your choice.
£20 at Etsy UK
10
John Lewis
Hydration is key this Mother’s Day with this Clinique glowing skincare essentials gift set.
£25 at John Lewis
11
Etsy UK
If your mum is a keen reader, create a leather photo strip bookmark with some of your favourite photos together.
£18 at Etsy UK
12
Amazon
Coffee-loving mums will enjoy this box of hand roasted blends from five different coffee farms around the globe.
£11.95 at Amazon
13
Not on the Highstreet
If your mum is a G&T fan, build her this custom box with her favourite gin and tonic flavours.
£21 at Not On The Highstreet
14
Etsy UK
Put a twist on your usual bunch of flowers with this 3D pop up card that reveals a beautifully illustrated bouquet.
£4.45 at Etsy UK
15
Etsy UK
You can’t beat mum’s cooking, and with this engraved wooden recipe box she can keep all of her best home-cooked recipes in one place.
£45 at Etsy UK
16
Etsy UK
For all the mum’s who are award-winning chefs and bakers, this customisable apron would make a great gift.
£12.99 at Etsy UK
17
John Lewis
Make sure there’s always a spot for mum’s mug with this floral fine china coaster.
£5 at John Lewis
18
Etsy UK
Looking for a crafty Mother’s Day activity? Create your own sparkling glass daffodils with this home fused glass kit.
£45 at Etsy UK
19
Amazon
Gift a spa-like evening routine with this NEOM bedtime ritual box, all set with a soothing lavender blend candle, wonder balm and hand balm.
£38 at Amazon
20
John Lewis
This empowering feminine fragrance is perfect for Mother’s Day, with warm notes of floral amber and crisp neroli.
£65 at John Lewis
21
Etsy UK
This sunflower and message in a bottle gift is a small yet sentimental way to show just how much you care.
£11.95 at Etsy UK
22
Not on the Highstreet
Showcase your mother and daughter bond with this thoughtful, intertwining infinity circles necklace.
£30 at Not On The Highstreet
23
Amazon
Let your mum indulge the day away with this chocolate and prosecco filled luxe hamper.
£25 at Amazon
24
Etsy UK
Give your mum a constant reminder of how much she means to you by personalising these luxurious wooden wick jar candles.
£11 at Etsy UK
25
Amazon
Level up your card game with this laser-cut bamboo wooden card, a memory that’ll last a lifetime.
£10.99 at Amazon
26
Not on the Highstreet
This pretty birth flower mandala print will remind your mum of you, every time she looks at it.
£18 at Not On The Highstreet
27
Amazon
Treat your gardening loving mum to this floral-patterned tool set, complete with a trowel, fork, gloves and even an aromatherapy candle and two shower steamers.
£17.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
Or kickstart her gardening hobby with this kit where she can grow her own sweet peas in a decorative milk churn.
£17.99 at Amazon
29
Etsy UK
Have some delicious baked goods delivered straight to her door with this brownie letterbox set.
£14.99 at Etsy UK
30
John Lewis
Upgrade your mum’s sock game with this pack of three cosy and soft daisy-patterned ankle socks.
£10 at John Lewis
31
John Lewis
Get a little something for your mum and her pampered pooch with this William Morris self-care dog walk kit.
£32 at John Lewis
32
Not on the Highstreet
If you’re on the hunt for a fun gift this Mother’s Day, look no further than with this scratch poster that gives you 100 ideas of things to do together.
£12.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
Champion Mother’s Day breakfast with this egg-cellently clever engraved toast board.
£19.99 at Amazon
34
John Lewis
This sparkly gift bag includes an assortment of luxury sweet treats, tea and brut for your mum to tuck into and enjoy.
£45 at John Lewis
35
John Lewis
This sweet buttercup and daisy designed mum mug makes a lovely gift for tea drinkers.
£23 at John Lewis
36
John Lewis
Give your mum a new scent to wear with this limited-edition Mother’s Day Jo Malone cologne.
£110 at John Lewis
37
Etsy UK
Turn a video of a special moment into a heart-warming flipbook of pictures, giving the illusion of a moving animation, that she can keep forever.
£22.86 at Etsy UK
38
Amazon
This small mummy to be bracelet offers a lovely, heartfelt message for those expecting to soon welcome their little bundle of joy.
£14.99 at Amazon
39
Etsy UK
Treat her to an at-home spa day with this skincare pamper box that gives the ultimate TLC.
£20 at Etsy UK
40
Not on the Highstreet
These personalised Mother’s Day chocolates are a sweet message for any sweet tooth.
£20 at Not On The Highstreet
41
Etsy UK
Put the power of your present in your mum’s hands with these Mother’s Day scratch cards. Scratch and match three symbols to win her gift.
£2.99 at Etsy UK
42
Not on the Highstreet
Capture all your favourite photos and memories in one space with this wholesome pull out photo album box.
£16 at Not On The Highstreet
43
Not on the Highstreet
Upgrade your flowers with this ceramic floral-patterned vase, which makes the perfect addition to your mum’s bedside table or windowsill.
£18 at Not On The Highstreet
44
Not on the Highstreet
This blooming lovely all-in-one hamper has you covered gorgeous heart stud earrings, flower bath salts, a mini graphic print, and a handwritten card.
£24 at Not On The Highstreet
45
Not on the Highstreet
Pick your favourite photo of you and your mum and pop it on this customisable candle (you can even choose a scent, the glass colour, and write your own special message.)
£22 at Not On The Highstreet
46
John Lewis
Does your mum love to lounge? This comfy relaxed-fit jersey set would work a charm.
£22 at John Lewis
47
John Lewis
Or gift her this stunningly classy navy pyjama set, arriving in a carefully detailed floral pattern.
£29 at John Lewis
