5 Period Symptoms No One Talks About (And How To Treat Them)

After years and years of being woefully under-researched, much of menstruation is still completely alien to us and even as recently as 10 years ago, we knew a lot less than we do now about these monthly cycles.

It’s of little wonder, then, that there are common period symptoms that aren’t being attributed to menstrual cycles, despite how common they are for millions of women.

In fact, according to hormone expert Mike Kocsis from Balance My Hormones, there are five lesser-known symptoms of periods that can be just as disruptive as the cramps and bloating that we are all familiar with.

Additionally, they all stem from complex hormonal shifts during your cycle. Lucky us.

1. Diarrhoea or ‘period poos’

If you have secretly whispered to pals about those dreaded period poos, know that you’re not alone.

Kocsis explains: “Fluctuating levels of progesterone affect the smooth muscles in the intestines. Progesterone’s relaxing effect can increase bowel movement frequency and lead to lose stools, causing discomfort at a time when your body is already under stress.”

How to manage the issue

Focus on a diet rich in fibre and drink plenty of water to support digestion.

Limit consumption of highly processed foods and caffeine, which can exacerbate gut irritation.

Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods or supplements to promote a healthy gut flora.

2. Vivid dreams and nightmares

At a time when our bodies need more rest, it appears that our minds come to life — and this is not just during waking hours.

“Fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone can disrupt your sleep pattern, leading to vivid dreams or even nightmares,” the hormone expert explains.

“This hormonal rollercoaster can trigger intense emotional reactions during sleep, leaving you unsettled in the morning.”

How to manage the issue

Stick to a regular bedtime schedule to help stabilise your sleep patterns.

Incorporate relaxation techniques before bed, such as deep breathing or meditation, to reduce stress.

Try a calming herbal tea like chamomile or valerian root to help soothe your nervous system.

3. Night Sweats

Ugh, is there anything worse when you’re already feeling floored by your period than waking up in a pool of your own soggy sweat? Yuck.

Kocsis says these aren’t exclusive to menopause and, in fact, “during menstruation, hormonal fluctuations can throw your body’s thermoregulation out of balance”.

He continues: “When oestrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate, your body may struggle to maintain a stable temperature, resulting in episodes of profuse sweating during the night.”

How to manage the issue

Keep your bedroom cool and well-ventilated. Consider using a fan or air conditioner.

Wear breathable, moisture-wicking sleepwear to help regulate body temperature.

Reduce stress with meditation or light stretching before bed to prevent stress-induced sweating.

4. Insomnia

Insomnia is a common yet often overlooked symptom in the luteal phase of your cycle, according to the expert.

High levels of progesterone can heighten your sensitivity to stress and cause fluctuations in blood sugar, both of which can contribute to difficulty falling or staying asleep. This results in restless nights and impaired recovery.

How to manage insomnia

Limit screen time before bed and create a calming pre-sleep routine.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens and almonds, which may help promote relaxation.

Establish and stick to a regular sleep schedule to reset your body’s internal clock.

5. Sensitivity to alcohol

I’ll be honest, I really thought this one was just me. However, according to the hormone expert, it’s not just mood swings that make your period challenging—many women also find that they become unusually sensitive to alcohol during that time of the month.

Hormonal fluctuations can impair the liver’s ability to metabolise alcohol, meaning even a small amount can lead to pronounced effects and longer recovery times.

How to manage the issue

Consider reducing your alcohol intake during your period.

Drink water between alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated and dilute alcohol’s impact.

Opt for drinks with a lower alcohol content and be mindful of how your body responds, adjusting accordingly.