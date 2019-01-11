For many people, today marks the end of 2019′s first full working week – so if you’re anything like us, you’ll need some light-hearted news to stimulate the old brain cells.
Animals, assemble...
1. Ikea Monkey’s Happily Ever After
Remember Darwin the monkey who was spotted rocking a shearling jacket in an Ikea store in Canada? Well, since 2012, things have changed for the Japanese snow macaque.
He’s now living at a primate sanctuary in Ontario, Canada, and has formed a bond with an 18-year-old olive baboon named Pierre. The sanctuary’s co-owner told HuffPost Canada: “Pierre is very much a father figure.”
2. Cat Proves Useful
Cat owners, listen up. Next time your cat ‘loafs’ – where they lie down and tuck their arms in, resembling a loaf of bread – utilise them as an iPhone stand. Who knew?
3. Dog Learns The Very Meaning Of Devastation
This poor doggo didn’t pick the hand with all the treats in, and he’s absolutely gutted.
4. Kind Labrador Fights The Good Fight
When one mean owner kept teasing el doggo with a treat, his compadre stepped in to help. As Rajkumar puts it, he’s the hero we all need in 2019.
5. Stealth Cat Could Be The New James Bond
Forget Idris Elba and Tom Hardy for a second, this cat is totally ready to take on the role of 007. Such stealth, such ferocity. We’re shook.
Want your pet to appear in next week’s cute animals round-up? Send your pet’s photo to natasha.hinde@huffpost.com with a brief explanation as to why they deserve to be featured.