For many people, today marks the end of 2019′s first full working week – so if you’re anything like us, you’ll need some light-hearted news to stimulate the old brain cells.

Animals, assemble...

1. Ikea Monkey’s Happily Ever After

Remember Darwin the monkey who was spotted rocking a shearling jacket in an Ikea store in Canada? Well, since 2012, things have changed for the Japanese snow macaque.

He’s now living at a primate sanctuary in Ontario, Canada, and has formed a bond with an 18-year-old olive baboon named Pierre. The sanctuary’s co-owner told HuffPost Canada: “Pierre is very much a father figure.”