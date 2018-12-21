From the alpaca trying to get into a taxi to the dog who looks like Paddington Bear, it’s been a hell of a year in the animal kingdom, as regular readers of HuffPost’s Animals of the Week will know.

And now, our furry friends are getting ready for the big finale: Christmas.

As always, here are five who’ve stolen our hearts this week.

1. The Dog With The Best Christmas Costume

Bella, a Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Richmond, London, may just have the best Christmas costume we’ve seen. The adorable pup is part of the HouseMyDog online community, which connects dog owners with dog sitters and walkers. Imagine signing up and having this little one arrive at your door. Dreamy.