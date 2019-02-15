This week we’re in the mood for love – probably as a result of the gazillion Valentine’s Day articles we’ve published. So it only seems fitting that we devote animals of the week (#AOTW) to that four-letter word...

1. Penguins Get Hitched.

The story of the week, maybe even the month, is that of inseparable penguin duo Pringle and Ferrari who not only got married but also had the most wonderful wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds. Flippin’ great, that’s what I say.