This week we’re in the mood for love – probably as a result of the gazillion Valentine’s Day articles we’ve published. So it only seems fitting that we devote animals of the week (#AOTW) to that four-letter word...
1. Penguins Get Hitched.
The story of the week, maybe even the month, is that of inseparable penguin duo Pringle and Ferrari who not only got married but also had the most wonderful wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds. Flippin’ great, that’s what I say.
2. Cat And Dog Put Their Differences Aside.
They might be different species, but love has no boundaries. This is one love-in we won’t forget in a hurry. Ca-yuuuuute.
3. Dog Just LOVES To Run.
This little nipper only has eyes for one thing: running. Watch as it expertly zips through, and around, various obstacles at a dog show. Usain Bolt, eat your heart out.
4. Police Dog Hunts For His Valentine’s Crush.
Krush the Northumbria Police dog has already impressed the internet with his dedication to obedience training (what a babe). Now he’s back with a special Valentine’s Day mission – find a crush. And when we say crush, we actually mean several potential criminals.
The police force released images of suspects on Valentine’s Day with the very clever hashtag #FindACrushForKrush – here’s hoping this well-trained pooch finds a date (or two).
5. Cats ’ave A Cuddle.
Another cuddle snap because we can’t get enough. OKAY?! Frank and Joe can often be found snuggling, but this Valentine’s photo of them curled up together on the armchair has absolutely done us in.
We can only pray for love like this one day.