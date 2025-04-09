5 Dementia Risk Factors A Surgeon Says Too Many Of Us Ignore

Immo Wegmann via Unsplash Heart health equipment

Not only is Alzheimer’s less genetically determined than you might have thought, but medical journal The Lancet says that up to 45% of dementia cases are “potentially preventable” by addressing 14 lifestyle factors.

These include some obvious examples (we shouldn’t smoke, and we should drink less, for instance) ― but not everyone will know that once we’re over 65, staying social becomes increasingly important for preventing dementia.

In a recent TikTok, surgeon, author, and lecturer Dr Karan Rajan said “of these 14 risk factors, there are five particularly sneaky ones which more people should know about.”

Here are the five factors the doctor says we should all be paying more attention to:

1) Unmanaged high LDL cholesterol

Having too much ‘bad’ cholesterol has been linked to stroke and deposits of amyloid and tau proteins, both linked to dementia, the doctor said.

“As someone who’s over the age of 30, I now do annual blood tests, because on a random blood test when I was 28, I found out I had high cholesterol, which thankfully I was able to treat with dietary changes,” Dr Rajan continued.

Recent data shared in the 2025 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics: A Report of US and Global Data From the American Heart Association has created an even more compelling case for the years of research linking heart and brain health.

Neurologist Dr Mitchell S. V. Elkind said in a press release: “We now know that many of the same health risk factors that cause heart disease and stroke also contribute to a decline in overall brain health.”

2) Poorly controlled hypertension

High blood pressure or hypertension is sometimes called the “silent killer” because it doesn’t have many symptoms.

A 2023 paper found that while people with untreated hypertension were more likely to develop dementia, those who were on suitable medication for the issue had no more risk than someone with normal blood pressure.

That’s why Dr Rajan recommends checking your blood pressure annually if you’re over 30.

3) Untreated hearing loss

Though “at the moment, this seems to be more of an association with dementia rather than causation,” research has found a strong link between losing your hearing and developing the condition.

While difficulty hearing seems to pose a “chicken and egg” problem for researchers, Dr Rajan points out that not being able to hear as well is linked to increased isolation and/or depression ― which we know are dementia risk factors.

Treating hearing loss with hearing aids may help, the doctor continued.

4) Untreated vision loss

This is “an independent risk factor for dementia” and can also sometimes be a sign of diabetes, which is linked to the condition.

A 2024 paper from the University of Loughborough found that some vision changes have been associated with dementia 12 years before diagnosis.

Per Alzheimer’s Society: “Research shows that people with vision loss are about 50% more likely to develop dementia than people without vision loss.”

5) Unmanaged diabetes

“Poor control of type 2 diabetes means a higher risk of dementia ― but catching things early often leads to better health outcomes,” Dr Rajan shared.

That’s why it’s important to include a HbA1c reading in your annual blood test, he says, because this “is a marker of long-term blood glucose control.”

