5 Scenic Walking And Cycling Trails On The Kent Coast

Fans of dramatic scenery, fascinating history and a warm welcome will feel right at home on the Kent coast. What’s more, this beguiling landscape is crisscrossed with some of the best walking and cycling trails in the country. Here are five to choose from…
-
Ray Wise via Getty Images
The Southeast corner of Kent is celebrated for its military history and iconic white cliffs. But there is much more to see and experience in its contrasting landscape. New walking trail Chalkup21
is an easy and fascinating meander that starts in Folkestone and ends, 17 miles later, in the friendly seaside town of Deal. In between, the trail connects nine public artworks and buildings, including the Dover Esplanade, the National Trust visitor centre at Langdon Cliffs, and Jasin’s restaurant at the end of Deal Pier. Aside from the official highlights, the trail takes in picturesque villages, lush countryside and - to one side - the timeless and evocative English Channel.
-
Sara Melhuish via Getty Images
The Viking trail is an easy-going cycle trail that runs along promenades, broad sea walls and quiet country lanes. The cycling is leisurely, and there are many reasons to hop off your bike and take a look around. The circular 32-mile route takes in - among many other highlights - the Dickens Museum at Broadstairs, the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate and Viking Ship 'Hugin' at Pegwell Bay. The trail offers the best of the Kent landscape, hugging the coastline to Ramsgate before heading inland to explore some of the county’s lush countryside and historic villages. There are any number of attractive options for coffee stops and meal breaks along the way.
Hire bikes at The Bike Shed
or Ken’s Bike Shop
in Margate, or from Viking Coastal Trail Cycle Hire
in Minnis Bay.
-
Westend61 via Getty Images
For a weekend of wonderful contrast, stay by the sea in quirky, cosmopolitan Whitstable and take an afternoon to explore the historic city of Canterbury. It’s only seven miles inland, and the best way to get there is along the scenic and almost traffic-free cycle way that follows the course of one of England’s first railway lines. The gentle pedal takes you past a 13th century church and through an RSPB nature reserve and bird-filled woodland. Once in Canterbury, explore the medieval lanes and magnificent historic architecture of its World Heritage Site, before heading back in time for sunset over the seafront.Kent Cycle Hire
has stations at Canterbury, Whitstable and Herne Bay.
-
DESPITE STRAIGHT LINES (Paul Williams) via Getty Images
This walk is best taken slowly, giving you time to take in some of England’s best coastal scenery. Begin the day with a leisurely alfresco breakfast at the Royal Harbour in Ramsgate, before taking the eastward trail towards historic Broadstairs (Dickens fans won’t want to miss the real Bleak House on the clifftops above town). You’ll pass several stunning bays along the walk, all of which are worth a stop off. Joss Bay is Kent’s surfing paradise. Viking Bay - a wonderfully unspoilt horseshoe of fine yellow sand - is perfect for traditional seaside fun. The route is littered with great places to linger and explore, from towering white chalk stacks to out-of-the-way smugglers’ coves. Bustling, rejuvenated Margate offers a warm welcome and plenty of lively cafes and restaurants in which to end a day of relaxing adventure.
-
NSritawat via Getty Images
This 56-mile ride takes in a host of attractions on the Kent coast and can be completed in a day by experienced cyclists. If that’s not you, good rail links mean that you can break the riding down into more manageable chunks. The nine-mile ride from Dover to Deal via pretty St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe is - for the most part - an easy meander along a stunning clifftop path. Similarly, the stretch between Folkestone and Rye starts with a picturesque run through the Lower Leas Coastal Park, a linear park featuring three zones of gardens, adventure play and wildlife habitats. You can then take the almost traffic free sea wall for the next six miles as far as Hythe, a market town on the edge of Romney Marsh and one of the original Cinque Ports.
Hire bikes at Mike’s Bikes
in Deal or Locks of Sandwich Cycles
in Sandwich.
Travel to the Kent coast in speed and style with Southeastern, with the UK’s first and only domestic high speed service. You can get to the seaside in just over an hour from St Pancras International, and with the Southeastern Weekender ticket you can travel Off-Peak on Friday or Saturday and come back any time the next day. Book your train tickets now.