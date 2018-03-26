5 Scenic Walking And Cycling Trails On The Kent Coast

Walk: Ramsgate to Margate via sand and sea

DESPITE STRAIGHT LINES (Paul Williams) via Getty Images

This walk is best taken slowly, giving you time to take in some of England’s best coastal scenery. Begin the day with a leisurely alfresco breakfast at the Royal Harbour in Ramsgate, before taking the eastward trail towards historic Broadstairs (Dickens fans won’t want to miss the real Bleak House on the clifftops above town). You’ll pass several stunning bays along the walk, all of which are worth a stop off. Joss Bay is Kent’s surfing paradise. Viking Bay - a wonderfully unspoilt horseshoe of fine yellow sand - is perfect for traditional seaside fun. The route is littered with great places to linger and explore, from towering white chalk stacks to out-of-the-way smugglers’ coves. Bustling, rejuvenated Margate offers a warm welcome and plenty of lively cafes and restaurants in which to end a day of relaxing adventure.