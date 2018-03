5 Scenic Walking And Cycling Trails On The Kent Coast

Cycle: Sandwich to Rye

This 56-mile ride takes in a host of attractions on the Kent coast and can be completed in a day by experienced cyclists. If that’s not you, good rail links mean that you can break the riding down into more manageable chunks. The nine-mile ride from Dover to Deal via pretty St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe is - for the most part - an easy meander along a stunning clifftop path. Similarly, the stretch between Folkestone and Rye starts with a picturesque run through the Lower Leas Coastal Park, a linear park featuring three zones of gardens, adventure play and wildlife habitats. You can then take the almost traffic free sea wall for the next six miles as far as Hythe, a market town on the edge of Romney Marsh and one of the original Cinque Ports.Hire bikes at Mike’s Bikes in Deal or Locks of Sandwich Cycles in Sandwich.