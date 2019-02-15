5 Stylish Tote Bags To Carry All Your Stuff In

Sometimes a handbag just isn’t enough for all that stuff. From notebooks and pencils to books, makeup bags and laptops – if your handbags are anything like ours, they’ll be bursting at the seems.
But a cotton tote bag can be a great lightweight addition to help you cart around your possessions. Or you can keep it folded in your regular handbag to use to carry any excess food and clothes shopping, too.
We’ve scoured the internet for the best and most affordable designs.
Frida Kahlo Portrait Illustration Tote Bag, Not On The High Street, £8
Printed on unbleached cotton, this bag featuring legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will give you instant style points by making you look arty.
Buy it here.
Mon sac, Etsy, £9.99
This large, handmade cotton tote bag does what it says on the tin. Or what it says on the bag, rather - as the text on this simple design literally translates to “my mag” in French. Chic.
Buy it here.
‘Fresher than you’ tote bag, Lush, £6.95
Made on the Isle of Wight in what Lush says is an eco-friendly factory, this fabric bag is a good alternative to plastic.
Buy it here.
Corduroy Tote Bag, Urban Outfitters, £20
This one is a bit pricey, but it is made out of the corduroy (which is very on trend) and it does come in a choice of three gorgeous colours: rose, lilac and burnt orange. Think of cost per wear, if you plan on using this a lot it’ll be worth it.
Buy it here.
Bee garden tote bag, M&S, £4 (was £5)
Make any even bigger nod to your environmental consciousness with this cute bee design. It also features woven handles for extra grip.
Buy it here.
Disney tote bags, Poundland, £1 (obvs)
If you’re a Disney fan, then get your hands on one of these ASAP. Choose from Mary Poppins, The Lion King, Bambi and Aladdin designs among others.
Click here for details of your closest store.