5 Times Brexiteers Talked Down Chance Of 'No Deal' Brexit That Now Looms

Tory Brexiteer Steve Baker has warned that more than 40 of his colleagues are ready to vote down Theresa May’s EU negotiation plan - and send the UK crashing out of the EU with no trade deal in place. EU states have reportedly been told to step up preparations for a ‘no deal’ scenario, while some ministers have dubbed the prospect “unthinkable” and “catastrophic”. But Brexiteers haven’t always talked up ‘no deal’ as an outcome - in fact, quite the opposite. We’ve taken a look back at five occasions on which pro-Leave MPs downplayed the likelihood of the UK failing to strike a pact with Brussels. 1. No plan for ‘no deal’

PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson during his resignation speech in Parliament on Wednesday

Just a year ago, Boris Johnson - who resigned as Foreign Secretary earlier this month over the PM’s Brexit plan - boasted that the government had no plan for ‘no deal’ because it was going to secure “a great deal”. The then-Cabinet minister was slapped down by Downing Street, with a spokesperson assuring reporters that the government was planning “for all eventualities”. 2. Still no plan for ‘no deal’ Despite Johnson’s slap on the wrist, just one month later then-Defence Secretary Michael Fallon echoed his claims, telling the Today programme: “We are working for a deal. We are not planning for a no deal. We are working flat out for a deal.” 3. ‘One of the easiest deals in human history’

NurPhoto via Getty Images Trade Secretary Liam Fox

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox bragged in July 2017 that the free trade agreement the UK would need to come to with the EU should be “one of the easiest in human history”. Explaining that the two states already have the same rules and laws, the Tory MP told the BBC: “The only reason we wouldn’t come to a free and open agreement is because politics gets in the way of economics.” 4. Push back on ‘no deal’ preparations Following in the footsteps of his Tory colleagues, David Davis appeared to dismiss the likelihood of the UK leaving the EU without an agreement when he complained to Theresa May about preparations by Brussels for such a scenario. Davis - who also resigned from his post as Brexit Secretary in July - wrote to Theresa May to warn her that EU officials were damaging British interests by talking up the threat of ‘no deal’ to companies, adding that he had sought legal advice over the issue. 5. Davis ‘pretty sure’ of a free trade deal Davis’ letter to the PM was not the only time he appeared to downplay the likelihood of a cliff-edge exit from the union for the UK. While he admitted to the BBC he was not “certain” the government could get a free trade deal, he insisted he was still “pretty sure”, adding that other EU states “have a very strong interest in getting a good deal”. However, he added that the UK had to be prepared to walk away if it was only offered a “punishment deal”.

PA Wire/PA Images David Davis resigned from his post as Brexit Secretary earlier in July