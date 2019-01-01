5 Vegan Cookbooks To Help You Kickstart Veganuary

Following a vegan diet may have long been part of your mealtime, or perhaps it’s a New Year’s resolution that you’re committing to. Seeing as January is the month of Veganuary - a campaign to inspire you to try going vegan, we’ve compiled the cookbooks to get you started. Whether you’re a novice cook or dab hand in the kitchen, it can be difficult to find recipes that suit both your budget and taste, without involving a trip to niche food shops for the ingredients you won’t find in your local Tesco. So whatever your reasons behind ditching the animal-based produce, you won’t have to compromise on flavour, taste or substance with this delicious collection of recipes up ahead. Start Off Simple

So Vegan in 5: Over 100 super simple 5-ingredient recipes, Amazon, £14 Keep things simple to start you off with these five ingredient recipes created by Roxy Pope and Ben Pook, who run So Vegan. Their debut cookbook is brimming full of ideas for meals, tips on where to find alternative ingredients without overspending and a suggested challenge of going vegan one day a week. Each dish is comprised of just 5 ingredients and includes simple, healthy meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

BOSH!: Simple Recipes. Amazing Food. All Plants. Amazon, £8 A plant-based bible if you will, this cookbook has over 140 supermarket-friendly recipes that will impress your dinner party guests. With quick eats, show pieces, sharing plates and even cocktails, each dish is ever so moreish. With meals that will make you question your decision to ever crave meat, we'll be attempting the creamy mac and greens, pesto lasagne and salted caramel chocolate crunch tart. Created by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, the duo are fast becoming the faces of the vegan movement, racking up over 400,00 followers online.

Vegan Comfort Classics: 101 Recipes to Feed Your Face, Urban Outfitters, £16.99 Thought being vegan was just about eating salads, quinoa and acai bowls? Were you dreading giving up your hangover cures of greasy fry ups and cheese-loaded burgers? Think again. Lauren Toyota of Hot for Food, offers indulgent recipes for comforting, vegan classics such as herb-loaded sausage rolls, courgette-onion bhajis, fudge brownies and waffle-topped cottage pies. With enough suggestions to make any mealtime epic, share with friends or keep all to yourself.

Modern Vegan Baking: The Ultimate Resource for Sweet and Savory Baked Goods, Amazon, £13.19 Being vegan doesn't mean giving up sweet treats. You can still indulge in your favourite desserts with this cookbook jam-packed with substitution-free cakes, meringues and soufflé's by professional vegan baker, Gretchen Price. Thanks to innovative methods and the discovery of new ingredients such as agave and arrowroot, none of these recipes involve substituting out anything, instead are as enjoyable as traditional baking. Spend a lazy Sunday baking sumptuous triple chocolate glazed donuts, lemon-lavender shortbreads or rosemary and fig focaccia.

15 Minute Vegan: Fast, modern vegan cooking, Lakeland, £10.50 For the time conscious, or if like us, you're just a bit lazy in the kitchen, try one of Katy Beskow's 15-minute meals. With five categories; Breakfast, Light Bites, Mains, Sweet Stuff and Essentials (sauces and sides) to choose from, there are 100 speedy recipes to choose from. Not just limited to cooking, you'll also find tips on preparation, freezing and storing food and the equipment that will help make your cooking more efficient and the essential store-cupboard ingredients. Straightforward and simple, out top picks are the Kerala cauliflower curry and red coconut bisque.