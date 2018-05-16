It’s been business as usual at Cannes, with protests against the strict heels-only policy on the red carpet, mass walkouts from films that lean a little too heavily on the gruesome side and yes, Cheryl Tweedy making her annual appearance, despite her own film credit being a brief cameo as herself in ‘What To Expect When You’re Expecting’.

One thing we weren’t expecting, though, was that a performance from 50 Cent would feature a guest appearance from none other than HuffPost favourite, John Travolta.

It’s easy to forget that before he became more famous for… well… being John Travolta than his film roles, John was actually pretty renowned for cutting a rug back in the day, which he proved on Tuesday night (15 May), throwing his best moves as he danced next to 50 Cent during a performance of ‘Just A Lil Bit’.