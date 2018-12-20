Surge In Homelessness Deaths As 597 People Died On The Streets Last Year, Official Figures Show

An estimated 597 homeless people died in 2017 - a massive 24% increase over the last five years - the Office for National Statistics has said.
Men made up 84% of the deaths and over half were due to drug poisoning, liver disease or suicide. Drug poisoning alone made up 32% of the total.·
London and the North West of England had the highest mortality of homeless people, both in numbers and per-million population of the region.
Ben Humberstone, deputy director for health analysis and life events at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Every year hundreds of people die while homeless.
“These are some of the most vulnerable members of our society so it was vital that we produced estimates of sufficient quality to properly shine a light on this critical issue. Today we have been able to do just that. We estimate that in 2017 there were 597 deaths of homeless people in England and Wales, a rise of 24 per cent since 2013.
“Our findings show a pattern of deaths among homeless people which is strikingly different from the general population. For example, homeless people tend to die younger and from different causes. The average age of death last year was 44, with 84 per cent of all deaths being men. More than half were related to drug poisoning, suicide, or alcohol, causes that made up only 3 per cent of overall deaths last year.”
Homelessness has doubled since 2010 and fears are mounting that not enough is being done to help.
The shock figures come after a homeless man was found dying just metres from an entrance to the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.30pm and found the man, believed to be 45-year-old Hungarian national Gyula Remef, unresponsive.
Medics administered first aid and rushed him to a central London hospital, where he died in the early hours of Wednesday.
Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery made an emotional statement after learning of the man’s death.
He said: “Like most MPs, I’ve left the palace to head home for the Christmas.
“I was almost brought to tears leaving by the tube station exit to see the homeless people lying there in such a desperate state.
“Christmas is an event which most there will take no part in. No family, no presents, no glad tidings of joy for them - just the constant battle to survive.
“Homelessness has drastically escalated since 2010. A consequence of austerity measures - or simply deliberate neglect - by a Conservative government which has abandoned hundreds of thousands of people who are in desperate need.”