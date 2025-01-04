6 Critically-Acclaimed That Fans Now Love To Hate

Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron in The Blind Side. Warner Bros Pictures

Do you ever watch a film that you used to love and think “oh, this isn’t what I thought it was”?

In fact, this is such a common experience that Reddit user /u/PhantomAvenger gained 27k upvotes when they asked: “What movie was critically acclaimed when it first released, but is hated now?”, adding that for them, the first film that came to mind was The Blind Side.

User Ishkabibble54 says: “Not that it’s “hated,” but it was hilarious seeing that “ Catch Me If You Can ,” based on the memoirs of a serial liar turned out to be a pile of fabrications.”

Yep, the whole thing really could have been a total lie. A conman? Lying? Say it ain’t so!

Dependent-Vast-210 adds: “Shakespeare in Love . Boring. Unfactual. Not worthy of Oscars. But a great promotional campaign.”

Affectionate-Camp506 says: “Braveheart , for sure. Being a history nut shatters that movie.

“It’s a love letter from fans of Middle Ages carnage and has the historical accuracy of being unable to hit water if it fell out of a boat.”

As a Scottish person I can say, it’s definitely inaccurate but does it make me feel deeply patriotic? Well. No.

Vivid_Revolution read my mind, saying: “The Artist. I don’t know if it is “hated” but ..WTF? It won the Oscar for best picture??”

LITERALLY. That film was everywhere for a while and now I never hear about it.

Finally, CorvidCurio killed the early 2000′s romantic movie dream, commenting: “All I ever heard about The Notebook when it came out was how romantic and beautiful it was. Now, I only hear people talk about it in context of how toxic and abusive and unhealthy the relationship is.

“Threatening to kill yourself if someone doesn’t date you, while they are actively on a date with their boyfriend, is not romantic and it’s wild to me that anyone watched that and thought otherwise.”