6 Things Vein Doctors Never, Ever Do

One particular flight essential can make a big difference when it comes to vascular health.

The human body is so remarkable it’s easy to take for granted all the things it does to keep us alive and healthy. At every moment, our arteries are delivering oxygen-rich blood to our organs and tissues while veins are carrying it back to the heart

Over time, however, this system does not always function as well as it used to. And there are certain behaviours that can inflict irreparable damage. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid these harmful outcomes and promote overall health.

HuffPost asked vascular surgeons ― the experts on all things veins and arteries ― to share the things they never do in the interest of their blood vessel health.

They don’t sit or stand in one place for too long.

“As a vascular surgeon who specialises in venous disease, I try never to stand or sit in one place for too long,” Dr. Tikva Jacobs at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital told HuffPost.

She explained that the veins in our legs must work against gravity to return blood up to our heart.

“They have valves inside of them to prevent gravity from pulling the blood back down to our feet, but over time those valves can take longer to close, allowing some blood to go back down to our feet and lower legs,” Jacobs noted. “This extra volume of blood can cause heaviness, fatigue and swelling.”

To avoid that discomfort and keep our circulation running smoothly, make regular walking or toe-tapping part of your day. This helps activate an important process called the “calf muscle pump.”

“With every step we take we are contracting our calf muscles, and that contraction works like a pump to help push the blood back up to our hearts,” Jacobs explained. “I often tell my patients that if they are cooking in the kitchen, they should walk around or march in place to activate the calf muscle pump and my patients who sit at a desk for hours and hours should set an alarm to get up every hour and walk around.”

They don’t forget about compression stockings, especially before a flight.

“Compression stockings are socks that uses gentle pressure to help improve your vein health and lower the amount of fluid that builds up in your legs,” explained Dr. Xiaoyi Teng, a vascular surgeon at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. “When we stand or sit for long periods of time, fluid and blood tend to pool in the veins in our legs and over time will cause uncomfortable swelling. In the long term, this can cause breakage of delicate valves in the veins, and that leads to more fluid build-up, broken capillaries and varicose veins.”

Compression stockings, also called compression socks, can be very helpful in preventing these and other potentially more serious outcomes, especially if you already have vascular issues.

“The thing that I tell patients that surprises them the most is that I believe anyone who has vein problems ― meaning varicose veins, leg swelling, venous insufficiency ― should never get on a plane again without support stockings on,” said Dr. J. Mark Rheudasil, a vascular surgeon and director of the Emory Vein Center. “Flying is associated with blood clots, and patients with abnormal veins have a slightly increased risk for clot formation. And the longer the flight, the more important that recommendation is.”

Even people without vascular problems can benefit from wearing compression stockings.

“Compression stocking are helpful for all people, regardless of whether or not you have bad veins, especially when traveling or working all day,” Teng emphasised. “Nowadays there are many styles of compression stockings, from thin ones to wear with professional clothing and colourful ones to wear casually. These are also sometimes covered by insurance.”

They don’t smoke or spend time in enclosed spaces with smokers.

“I never smoke and avoid enclosed spaces with smokers,” said Dr. Sheila Blumberg, a vascular surgeon at NYU Langone Hospital — Brooklyn. “There is nothing more toxic to veins and arteries than the particles in smoke, vaping and the like. The damage done is irreversible, and I want to protect my vasculature as much as possible.”

When you smoke, your arteries and veins are at risk of seriously harmful changes.

“Smoking causes hardening and stiffening of blood vessels and is associated with venous disease,” Teng said. “Smokers also often have a much harder time healing from wounds or ulcers caused by circulation issues or surgeries. One of the best things a person can do to try to lower their risk of needing procedures or surgeries is to stop smoking.”

Morsa Images via Getty Images Don't forget to get up from your desk and move around at least once per hour

They don’t forget to elevate their legs.

“One way to help with our venous circulation is to elevate our feet, which helps our bodies work with gravity to get the blood back to our hearts,” Jacobs said.

So if you do need to be seated or lying down for a time, consider kicking up your feet to let gravity drain fluid and blood out of your legs.

“This reduces the pressure to the legs and helps decrease the pressure in the veins,” Teng said.

They don’t overlook hydration.

Staying hydrated has seemingly endless benefits for our bodies, so it’s not surprising that it’s good for vascular health as well.

“I avoid dehydration and try to drink at least 32 ounces of water a day,” Blumberg said. “This avoids blood getting too viscous or sticky and makes me feel better about decreasing the risk of blood clotting, especially when I am traveling.”

They don’t skip exercise.

As with hydration, the benefits of regular physical activity also extend to the circulatory system.

“Exercise is helpful because it gets the blood moving,” Rheudasil noted. “Exercise also helps people avoid being quite as prone to being overweight, which is definitely a contributing factor to vein problems.”

That’s why vascular experts avoid skipping gym time as a way to remain in healthy physical condition and help deliver blood throughout the body.

“Exercise is good for your heart, lungs and all the circulation, including the veins,” Teng said. “It also increases muscle strength, lowers blood pressure and boosts mood. Even just a short walk can make long-lasting effects on your health.”