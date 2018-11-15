The animal print trend is a huge trend at the moment, so we’ve found a baby-friendly version. Whether you’re a new mum jazzing up your little one’s wardrobe, or a friend looking for the perfect gift for a baby, we’ve searched high and low for the best animal printed baby grows around. When choosing baby products, we all want to ensure ultimate comfort and care on their delicate skin – so you can count on all of our selections. That said, they also grow pretty quickly, so while these options are fabulous, they also aren’t a penny over £20. Fox tot

JoJo Maman Bebe

The neutral colour palette of this baby grow is a perfect gift for that friend. 100% cotton with a popper front for easy changing and - foxes! Fox print baby sleepsuit, JoJo Maman Bebe, £16. 0-18 months. Flamboyant flamingo

Sleep No More

Loud and bright, this is the baby equivalent of a Hawaiian shirt. It’s also organic, machine washable cotton so will be nothing but goodness on your baby’s skin. If you’re not sold from the pattern, Sleep No More (great name) has tons more on its website. Short sleeve baby bodysuit ARUBA ARUBA, Sleep No More, £11.99. 0-24 months Bear hug

JoJo Maman Bebe

This adorable baby grow has built in scratch cuffs to protect delicate skin, plus it’s got lined feet for extra cosy factor. The smiling polar bears might be cold but your little one will definitely not be. Polar bear baby sleep suit, JoJo Maman Bebe, £16 Jungle cub

John Lewis

If you’re constantly having to wrestle your baby in and out of it’s clothes, this is the one for you - it has a two way zip down the leg for speedy changing, plus fold over cuffs on the feet for warmth. The amazing pattern also comes in pink. Bonds baby zippy jungle animal print wonder suit, John Lewis, £20 Happy feet

Tobias & The Bear

Monochrome and stylish, we love this cotton baby grow and its fabulous design. 100% jersey cotton to protect your precious baby’s skin and printed with safe, water-based inks. Rocky & Co vest romper, Tobias & The Bear, £20. 0-24 months Baby ele

Tu by Sainsbury's

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is such a classic, we couldn’t leave this one out. The poppers go all the way down the legs and it’s got scratch mits from 3-6 months and slip resist dots from 6-24 months. Elmer multicoloured sleep suit, Tu by Sainsbury’s, from £8 Pug life

Sleep No More