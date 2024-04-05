7 Signs Your 'Baby Blues' Are Actually PostPartum Depression

bluecinema via Getty Images Frustrated couple with baby arguing at home. Family conflict, quarrel, misunderstanding.

A lot of new parents experience postpartum “baby blues” after childbirth, which includes mood swings, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping. This can last up to two weeks.

But some parents experience postpartum depression which is more long-lasting. It can last up to a year if parents don’t reach out for help.

PPD is a more severe and long-lasting form of the baby blues, it’s important not to shrug it off as it could impact how you parent your child as well as your bond with your family.

It’s important to know that PPD is not limited to one parent, either partner could be suffering.

Dr Madeline McKeon, postdoctoral psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group says: “Fathers can certainly be affected by PPD! Not only through the impact of having a partner who is struggling, but fathers are experiencing many of the same life changes and have their own biological changes as well, all of which put them at risk for PPD.

“Also keep in mind that men tend to express more anger and irritability than sadness.”

How do I know if I’m suffering from PPD?

Dr McKeon explains the signs you need to look out for if you think you’re suffering from PPD.

She says these include:

1. Persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, or worthlessness.

2. Feeling disconnected from or resentful of your baby.

3. Increased irritability or anger.

4. Inability to focus or make decisions.

5. Uncontrollable worry or anxiety.

6. Difficulty sleeping even when your baby begins to sleep for longer periods.

7. Thoughts of wanting to harm yourself or that your family would be better off without you.

The last one in particular is a sign that you should seek professional help immediately, advises Dr McKeon.

How can I tackle PPD?

Getting enough sleep is key! Working with your partner to find a schedule that allows each of you to get at least four uninterrupted hours of sleep is an essential way to combat PPD, says Dr McKeon.

“Obviously, we know new parents can use lots of practical support to keep themselves fed and their household running, but we can do a lot to support them emotionally as well.

“This one might be most relevant for grandparents and other family members: respect their boundaries! If they say no to visitors or bristle at unsolicited advice, do your best to accept it gracefully and not take it personally,” she adds.

She also believes that one of the best ways to support new parents is to normalise the challenges and promote seeking professional help.

If there are new parents in your life, make sure to check in on them and not just to find out how the baby is doing, but be sure to ask how they are managing, and don’t minimise or dismiss their struggles or concerns.

“If you feel worried about a new parent in your life, speak up and offer to help connect them to resources, don’t just assume that things will get better over time. Therapy and medication can have a significant impact in reducing the length and intensity of PPD, and they are tools we should all feel comfortable utilising in this sensitive and challenging period,” comments Dr McKeon.

The NHS says it’s important to get help as soon as possible if you think you might be depressed, as your symptoms could last for months or get worse and have a significant impact on you, your baby and your family.

Help and support: