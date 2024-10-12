7 Signs Your Gas Or Bloating Is A Bigger Issue

LaylaBird via Getty Images Everyone experiences gas and bloating from time to time, but experts say the symptoms can also indicate other health issues.

Though unpleasant, gas and bloating are simply biological functions that every person — and animal — has to deal with at times. In fact, a large study found that 1 in 5 people in the United States reported feeling bloated at least once in the past week, often accompanied by distention (aka, when the stomach looks “swollen”). Not to mention, the average person passes gas between 13 to 21 times a day.

“It is normal after eating to have some degree of bloating, because as food is digested, certain components of food may ferment and produce gas, which can make the stomach appear distended,” Dr. Vivy Cusumano, a gastroenterologist at UCLA Health, told HuffPost.

This is especially true when eating a diet rich in fibre and when eating large amounts of constipation-causing foods such as red meat and dairy products.

However, Cusumano explained that when gas or bloating is associated with other symptoms, it may be cause for concern. Below are seven signs that your gas or bloating may be a larger issue.

Constipation Or Bloody Stools

Doctors agree that your poop can reveal a ton about your gut and gastrointestinal health. While it may seem a bit gross, you might want to check the toilet for any irregularities if you’re enduring chronic bloating or gas. Pay attention to the size, colour and shape of your bowel movements, and note how frequently you go to the bathroom.

Chelsea C., a 32-year-old talent acquisition partner from British Columbia, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at 18 after experiencing over a decade of gas, bloating and other GI-related symptoms.

“I’ve always had stomach issues, even as a child, and they could never figure out what it was. It wasn’t until I started passing blood in my stool where a diagnosis would occur,” said Chelsea, who asked for her last name to remain private to talk about her medical condition.

Cusumano added that “when bloating is paired with a change in stool form or blood, this can be suggestive of conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease,” or IBS.

Persistent Diarrhoea

According to Cusumano, diarrhoea with bloating could be indicative of IBS or celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder.

Studies show IBS impacts between 25 and 45 million people in the U.S., making it one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders. While IBS often presents as diarrhoea, people with IBS may have both constipation and diarrhoea, or just constipation.

Nutritional Deficiencies Or Anemia

Vitamin or nutritional deficiencies can wreak havoc on your mental and physical health, including your gut.

Vitamin or nutritional deficiencies can wreak havoc on your mental and physical health, including your gut. For example, bloating can be caused by issues like anaemia or lack of iron or B12 deficiency, according to Dr. Manuel Amaris, motility program director and clinical associate professor in the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition in the University of Florida College of Medicine.

These types of deficiencies may also suggest you may be dealing with an underlying condition like celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which can also cause gut problems.

Prolonged Periods Of Bloating Or Gas

Per the Cleveland Clinic, non-worrisome bloating or gas caused by food or hormone fluctuations can last from a couple of hours up to a few days. That said, prolonged bloating and gas may indicate that larger GI issues are at play.

“How often the gas and bloating would occur was something that I found quite odd. It didn’t matter what I would eat, it would happen,” Chelsea said of living with ulcerative colitis. “Being uncomfortable and feeling like gas was ‘stuck’ was a constant battle.”

“If you have new GI symptoms that are lasting longer than 10 to 14 days, you should let your doctor know,” Dr. Brittany Davidson, associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Duke University School of Medicine, told HuffPost.

Feeling Full After A Couple Bites Of Food, Or Loss Of Appetite

“Average portions and meals should not cause intestinal distress,” Amaris said, adding that a loss of appetite or the inability to finish a meal could be a sign of an underlying, serious health issue that requires medical attention.

For example, research suggests that there is a strong link between gastrointestinal conditions and gynaecologic disorders, and many of the symptoms overlap ― making it more difficult to determine what is going on.

“Gynaecologic cancers can impact the GI tract due to the way they spread … Sometimes the cancer causes the bowels to get really sluggish, which leads to nausea or feeling full even after only taking two or three bites of food,” Davidson explained.

Further, Davidson said that gynaecologic cancers can cause a build-up of fluid in the abdomen, called ascites, that can be mistaken for bloating and distention.

Cramping Or Abdominal Pain

Gas pains are a normal part of the digestive process, but extreme cramping or abdominal pain can not only point to gastrointestinal dysfunction, but additional issues such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, appendicitis, and more.

“Ulcerative colitis pain is always in the lower corners of my intestine, and the most frequent area I feel discomfort. It feels as if a knife is slowly jabbing me,” Chelsea explained. “Moving around and trying to pass gas or get things moving tends to help, but sometimes the pain can be crippling.”

It’s worth noting that abdominal pain — along with bloody stools and bowel movement changes — is an often-overlooked early sign of colorectal cancer, which has been on the rise among young adults.

Nausea Or Vomiting

Experts agree that when bloating or gas is paired with recurring episodes of nausea and vomiting, there may be a health condition that needs to be rooted out.

There also may be a simple, straightforward reason for this uncomfortable combination of symptoms. For example, over usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) ― which include over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen and aspirin ― may lead to all sorts of digestive upset. Moreover, highly contagious stomach bugs that cause an upset stomach, including norovirus, make their rounds across the country every year.

To keep your gut healthy in general, Cusumano recommended eating a high-fibre diet (though people with certain GI disorders may need to adopt a specific diet), exercising or incorporating movement into your day, eating smaller meals, and staying hydrated.

Natalia Gdovskaia via Getty Images If your gas or bloating are persistent, it's vital that you see a doctor.

What To Do When Bloating And Gas Impacts Your Day-To-Day Life

Bloating and gas should never be so consistently severe that you find it difficult to exercise, eat, sleep, or do other basic tasks.

“Even in the absence of chronic medical conditions or red flags, individuals should seek medical attention if bloating affects daily activities,” Amaris said.

Between 60 to 70 million people in the United States have a gastrointestinal disorder, underscoring the importance of seeking out medical care early on if you notice any of these signs.

“No one knows your body as well as you do. If something doesn’t feel right, if certain symptoms are happening, write them down and see how often or when they happen,” Chelsea said. “Advocate for yourself … Bringing these to your doctor will help in getting you a diagnosis.”