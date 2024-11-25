7 Things Doctors Wish Older Adults Would Do Daily

FatCamera via Getty Images Want to live longer? Follow this advice from doctors.

It’s likely that you might have taken your health for granted in early adulthood. Maybe you could run a quick mile or stand on your feet all day long at a theme park.

However, as you age, you may notice that your body doesn’t usually work as well as it used to. For example, after the age of 50, bone breakdown happens quicker than formation, which results in bone loss.

Advertisement

That said, there are daily habits and practices that older adults can engage in to help ease some of the aches and pains that come with ageing. We spoke with a number of doctors across different specialties about things they wish older adults would do daily ― and many are easier than you think.

1. Move your body.

This is important regardless of your age, but even more so as you get older because it helps keep you mobile and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

″This can be as simple as walking after your largest meal of the day combined with simple exercises like a squat, lunge, press, etc.,” said Dr. Carl Paige, chief medical officer and co-founder of the Medical Transformation Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dr. Eric Tam, a physician at Mighty Health, added that one of the best ways to move the body is with resistance training.

Advertisement

“In my practice, I tell many of my patients that I don’t want them to become bodybuilders, but I do want them to lift weights that they find strenuous,” Tam said. “The motivation here is that, through resistance training, we can begin to build muscles to counteract the loss of it with age.”

But if that’s not your thing, find exercises you enjoy ― biking, swimming, yoga, pilates. The key is to stay active consistently, which means engaging in activities that you find pleasurable.

2. Challenge your brain.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.9 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2024. While you can’t completely prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s, there are some habits you can practice to decrease your risk and prolong onset.

“You need to exercise your mind every day to keep sharp and that can mean a crossword puzzle, reading a book or newspaper, or trying to remember anything,” said Dr. Steve Fallek, a physician and medical adviser for Maskad and Revivv. “Think about an old album you used to own. Can you remember the track listing? The lyrics? All their albums? Whatever challenges your brain and your memory is a good thing.”

You can also try new hobbies ― like learning a new language or instrument ― and making new friends. Novelty is key, according to experts.

Advertisement

3. Stay social.

In 2023, the U.S. surgeon general expressed concerns over a loneliness epidemic happening across the country. Humans are social beings, and having regular, healthy social interactions is important when it comes to maintaining mental health ― especially for older adults.

“Often, as we get older, we tend to socialise less, in part due to physical limitations,” said Dr. Faisal Tai, a board-certified psychiatrist and founder of PsychPlus. “Seniors should undertake at least one positive social interaction every day. Whether it’s a visit from a kind neighbour, a chat with the cashier at your grocery store, or enjoying a phone or video call with a grandchild or friend.”

andreswd via Getty Images Exercise and social support are key as you get older.

4. Manage stress levels.

Stress is a fact of life; according to the National Council on Aging, some stress can actually be helpful. However, chronic stress can lead to negative health outcomes that worsen with age.

“Stress can take a toll on your heart as you get older so it’s important to look for ways to relieve stress on a daily basis,” said Dr. Laura Purdy, a board-certified family medicine physician. “Take time to rest, reset, find things that bring you peace and do things daily that you love that do not cause you consistent stress.”

Advertisement

5. Stay on top of your appointments.

According to Dr. Sulagna Misra, an internist in California and founder of Misra Wellness, aging is a natural privilege. The key is staying attuned to your body and making sure you go to all of your necessary appointments.

“While prevention is key, early detection is also important for any disease, which means keeping up with recommended medical screenings,” Misra said. “Eye exams, mammograms, prostate exams, colonoscopies, age-appropriate vaccinations, regular follow-ups, skin exams and other screenings like cholesterol and cardiovascular health are all important.”

6. Spend time outside in the sun.

It is optimal to have sun exposure for five to 30 minutes a day, most days a week, without sunscreen, in order to get vitamin D, according to an article from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. (Keep in mind that most dermatologists and experts recommend that you make sunscreen a daily practice so you don’t increase your risk of skin cancer. Be mindful of how much time you spend outdoors unprotected.) Vitamin D is known to boost your overall physical and mental health.

Older adults may have a hard time getting outside, but it’s just as important as we age. “Get sun exposure in the late morning, depending on where you are in the U.S,” said Dr. Huong Nghiem-Eilbeck, a staff physician at Pandia Health. “Avoid sunburns but get enough sun to get Vitamin D as this helps the body absorb calcium in the ways that are best for your bones.”

7. Eat nutritious foods.

As you get older, you’ll particularly want to try to avoid heavily consuming processed foods. While these are OK in moderation, you should try to focus on incorporating more nutritious foods onto your plate.

Advertisement