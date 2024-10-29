7 Very Simple Ways To Tell If The Pill Is Impacting Your Mental Health

Over the past couple of years, more and more people are searching Google for answers on the connection between hormonal contraception and mental health problems.
For example, since 2022, the amount of people asking if the pill can make you depressed, according to research from healthcare providers Bupa.
However, the answer isn’t quite as straightforward as people would perhaps hope that it would be. Dr Naveen Puri, Medical Director, Bupa UK Insurance said: “Whilst one person might start hormonal contraception and find their mood improves, another may experience the complete opposite.
“Noticing a negative shift in your mood can feel worrying, especially if you can’t pinpoint an exact reason why.”
He explained that these changes could be due to external factors such as poor sleep quality but added: “If you think your contraception could be affecting your mental health, always talk this through with a health professional.”
Dr Puri shared some signs that your contraception could be to blame for your mental health dip
Bupa said: “If one type of hormonal contraception doesn’t feel right for you, it doesn’t necessarily mean other hormonal contraception types will be the same.
“It’s especially important to talk to a health professional if your symptoms have lasted longer than three months or if you have a family history of poor mental health.”
Some of the signs that it could be your contraception could be causing mental health problems include:
The healthcare providers added: “Research shows that around 60 per cent of those with a history of poor mental health report hormonal contraception changes their mood.
“So, if you don’t feel your mental health is where you’d like to be, always speak to a GP for advice.”
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.