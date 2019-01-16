LIFESTYLE
16/01/2019 11:27 GMT

8 People Who Are Feeling The January Drag Until Pay Day As Much As You Are

What is a social life? We can't remember.

We never learn. We get paid mid-December, feel flush for the first time in weeks after buying Christmas presents, fill our boots in the January sales and then reality sets in: it is an absolute age until pay day.

If, like us, you are staring into the abyss that is January, wondering if payday will ever arrive, you are not alone.

A lot of people feel like January will never end

 
Some have lost all concept of time

 

People are starting to wonder if pay day even exists

 

They’re getting impatient


Angry

 

And ever so slightly delirious

 

To put it lightly, things are getting dramatic

But remember, at least you’re not Theresa May

