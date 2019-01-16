8 People Who Are Feeling The January Drag Until Pay Day As Much As You Are

We never learn. We get paid mid-December, feel flush for the first time in weeks after buying Christmas presents, fill our boots in the January sales and then reality sets in: it is an absolute age until pay day.
If, like us, you are staring into the abyss that is January, wondering if payday will ever arrive, you are not alone.
A lot of people feel like January will never end
Some have lost all concept of time
People are starting to wonder if pay day even exists
They’re getting impatient
Angry
And ever so slightly delirious