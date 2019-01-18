8 Times Boris Johnson Insulted Other Countries – But He's 'Not A Nationalist'

Boris Johnson has hit the headlines (again) for claiming he never said anything about Turkey during the EU referendum – even though there is plenty of evidence he did.

But during the same speech on Friday, the former foreign secretary also raised eyebrows by claiming he wasn’t a nationalist.

Speaking at the JCB factory in Staffordshire, Johnson’s first major public appearance since Theresa May’s humiliating Commons defeat over her plan for leaving the EU, he urged the government to focus on the “issues that drove Brexit”.

At the event, the Uxbridge MP said: “I am not a nationalist, if by that you mean I’m a xenophobe, or someone who deprecates other countries and cultures.

“Absolutely not, far from it.”

He added that he is cosmopolitan and that his ancestors come from many places.

So Johnson is claiming he can’t be a nationalist because he would never deprecate other countries and cultures?

We beg to differ. Here are eight times he did just that – on occasion even attacking whole continents.

1. He once referred to “watermelon smiles” and “piccaninnies”

Both phrases are racist insults for black people, and Johnson was later forced to apologise for the comments.

The insults were used in column for the Daily Telegraph, when he was criticising then-prime minister Tony Blair and his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002.

Johnson, who was at the time MP for Henley, said: “What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England. It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies; and one can imagine that Blair, twice victor abroad but enmired at home, is similarly seduced by foreign politeness.

“They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down in his big white British taxpayer-funded bird.”

2. There was that time he described the whole of Africa as “a blot”

In a blog for The Spectator entitled ‘Africa is a mess, but we can’t blame colonialism’, Johnson appeared to show his pride in Britain’s colonial past, while at the same time insulting the whole continent of Africa.

He said: “The continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge any more.”

In 2016, he referred to the continent of Africa as “that country”.

3. He suggested the people of Papua New Guinea indulge in cannibalism and chief-killing

In another column for the Telegraph, this time in 2006, he said: “For 10 years we in the Tory party have become used to Papua New Guinea-style orgies of cannibalism and chief-killing and so it is with a happy amazement that we watch as the madness engulfs the Labour party.”

He was later forced to apologise, saying: “I meant no insult to the people of Papua New Guinea, who I’m sure lead lives of blameless bourgeois domesticity ... My remarks were inspired by a Time Life book I have, which does indeed show relatively recent photos of Papua New Guinean tribes engaged in warfare, and I’m fairly certain that cannibalism was involved.”

4. He had to be stopped from reciting a nostalgic poem about British imperialism in Myanmar