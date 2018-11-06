If you’ve already begun the battle to get your children into their winter woolies, why not get them even more excited about Santa’s imminent arrival, and start the hunt for the perfect Christmas jumper?
From pom-poms and glitter, to puns and the classics, we’re rounding up the best offerings for kids of all ages on the high street.
Conifer trees are so 2017. This year it’s all about decorating your cactus with lights and baubles.
George by Asda, £5, for 1-6 years
Encourage your kid to chill this Christmas, by introducing them to the festive spirit animal: the sloth. This also has a light-up feature, which is super fun.
Next, £18-23, for 3-16 years
Here’s a jazzy Rudolph, complete with more pom-poms galore (you can never have too many, tbh). We love the red and white scarf.
Matalan, £10-12 for 9months to 13 years
Ho, ho, ho! Get festive with this hipster foursome Santa, Rudolf, a polar bear and a penguin. We love the bright blue knit, too.
Mini club, Boots, £13 for 9 months to 3 years
Fluff, sequins, a pug pun – this jumper has it all.
Primark, £10, available in stores.
You can never have too many Santa hats, just ask this stegosaurus.
Jojo Maman Bebe, £15 for 6months to 5 years
We love the nod to candy cane chic on the arms of this jumper, not to mention the furry white moustache on Santa.
John Lewis, £20-22 for 2-12 years
Here’s another Rudolf, but this one’s had a hipster makeover with trendy specs and an orange pom-pom nose. Wearing this, your youngster will be the coolest kid in school.
Alex and Alexa, £33, for 0-15 years
For the cool kid who’s up to snow good.. but still loves Christmas.
Primark, £8 for 1 to 2 years, available in stores.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.