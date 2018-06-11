Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Trump with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who is hosting the summit.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un arrived in a hot and humid Singapore on Sunday for the first ever face-to-face meeting by leaders of two countries that have been enemies since the 1950-1953 Korean War. Things have yet to get going but keen North Korea-watchers will be pleased to know the Running Bodyguards have already made an appearance.

Well well, Kim Jong Un’s running bodyguards are here too pic.twitter.com/ZsgvaaSS7W — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) June 10, 2018

What’s The Summit All About? The ultimate aim is to end a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula - no easy feat. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the preparatory talks were moving quite rapidly “and we anticipate that they will come to their logical conclusion even more quickly than we anticipated”, reports Reuters. But that doesn’t mean the talks themselves will go as swiftly. Pompeo played down the possibility of a quick breakthrough and said the summit should set the framework for “the hard work that will follow”, insisting that North Korea had to move toward complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation. Get that nailed down and he said the summit provides “an unprecedented opportunity to change the trajectory of our relationship and bring peace and prosperity”. When Does It Kick Off? 2am GMT. What Does Trump Think About It All? He’s excited.

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The President elaborated slightly on Sunday, saying: “We’ve got a very interesting meeting ... tomorrow, and I just think it’s going to work out very nicely.” But then he says that about pretty much everything. What Do The Experts Think? Many experts on North Korea, one of the most insular and unpredictable countries in the world, remain sceptical Kim will ever completely abandon nuclear weapons. They believe Kim’s latest engagement is aimed at getting the United States to ease the crippling sanctions that have squeezed the impoverished country. The road to the summit has been a rocky one and has already been called off once. In the lead-up, North Korea rejected any unilateral nuclear disarmament and wants the United States to remove its “nuclear umbrella” protecting South Korea and Japan.

Trump administration official on North Korea: “It doesn’t look like they want to denuclearize at all.”



Entire North Korea expert community: “No shit, Sherlock.” https://t.co/t1kKpkXx8p pic.twitter.com/dw6wEGfVi2 — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) May 20, 2018

The relationship between the two countries got off to a bad start under Trump, who last year derided Kim as a “maniac”, referred to him as “little rocket man” and threatened in a speech to “totally destroy” North Korea - a country of 26 million people - if it attacked the United States or one of its allies. Kim responded by calling Trump a “mentally deranged US dotard”.

Keep in mind during the summit: Kim Jong-un is a monster. He starves his people; jails, tortures & kills those who defy his ruthless regime; murders dissidents by burning them alive with a flamethrower or blowing them to bits with an anti-aircraft gun—for his viewing pleasure. https://t.co/y2opWiqErk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 10, 2018