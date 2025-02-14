This Is What Happened When A Complete Unknown Star Monica Barbaro Finally Met Joan Baez

Monica Barbaro and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown Searchlight

While Joan has previously heaped praise on the film, and Monica’s depiction of her more specifically, she wasn’t actually able to meet the woman who played her on the big screen until recently.

Earlier this week, the Oscar nominee posted a picture of herself with the iconic singer-songwriter on Instagram, admitting that meeting her was a “surreal” experience.

“A beautiful night in so many ways. Absolutely surreal,” she told her followers, after attending the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund’s 30th anniversary benefit concert.

“Joan, you’re a legend,” she added.

She also posted clips of Joan on stage at the event, including a rendition of the classic Diamonds And Rust, which was inspired by the singer’s relationship with fellow performer Bob Dylan.

Last month, it was revealed that Monica was in the running for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the biopic, alongside Wicked’s Ariana Grande, Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña, Conclave’s Isabella Rossellini and The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones.

Speaking about Monica’s performance towards the end of last month, Joan said: “I loved what she did in the film. If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general.

“But she looked enough like me and she had my gestures down. You could tell who it was.”

Joan Baez in 2017 via Associated Press

Addressing A Complete Unknown more broadly, she added: “That’s how it was. When he walked into the room, he took up all the oxygen. And so my part was always diminished in his presence. And in that sense the film is accurate.”

Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, with Elle Fanning appearing as Sylvie Russo, a pseudonym for another, more private, ex of Bob’s, Suze Rotolo.

