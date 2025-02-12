'A Dark Moment In British History': Labour Slammed Over Illegal Immigration Crackdown

A Border Force vessel brings a group of people thought to be migrants into Dover. via Associated Press

Labour ministers have been accused of creating “a dark moment in British history” in their latest crackdown on illegal immigration.

Changes announced by the Home Office mean that anyone arriving via an unsafe route, such as across the Channel in a small boat, will be blocked from becoming UK citizens.

Advertisement

The new guidance states: “A person who applies for citizenship from 10 February 2025 who has previously arrived without a required valid entry clearance or electronic travel authorisation, having made a dangerous journey will normally be refused citizenship.”

The controversial move has already sparked a Labour split, with Stella Creasy MP saying it would turn illegal immigrants into “second class” citizens.

Refugee charities have also joined in the backlash against the “deeply damaging” policy.

Kolbassia Haoussou, of Freedom From Torture, said: “Make no mistake, this is a dark moment in British history. If the government really follows through with blocking refugees from getting citizenship, the UK will be taking a huge step backwards.

Advertisement

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said: “This change flies in the face of reason. The British public want refugees who have been given safety in our country to integrate into and contribute to their new communities, so it makes no sense for the government to erect more barriers.

“We know that men women and children who are refugees want to feel part of the country that has given them a home, and support to rebuild their lives.

“So many refugees over many generations have become proud hard working British citizens as doctors, entrepreneurs and other professionals. Becoming a British citizen has helped them give back to their communities and this should be celebrated, not prevented. We urge ministers to urgently reconsider.

Advertisement

“Everyone deserves the chance to settle and fully integrate into society. I’m a survivor of torture, a British citizen, and I’ve even received an MBE from the late Queen.

“I know many people who also want to contribute to Britain, but blocking their ability to become citizens prevents refugees from fully integrating and flourishing in their new communities.”

Citizenship applications are decided on a case-by-case basis and policies are kept under review.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There are already rules that can prevent those arriving illegally from gaining citizenship.

Advertisement