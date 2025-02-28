'A Degrading Spectacle': UK Politicians Condemn Trump's Attack On Zelenskyy In Oval Office

Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov) via Associated Press

Pressure is growing on Keir Starmer as MPs from across the political spectrum united to condemn Donald Trump after he ambushed Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

The US president, and his number two JD Vance, ganged up on the Ukrainian leader, who was supposed to be in Washington to sign a deal which could ultimately lead to the end of his country’s war with Russia.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Trump told him.

In extraordinary scenes, the pair repeatedly accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough to American for the support Ukraine has had during the conflict.

At one point, the Ukrainian president was even criticised for not wearing a suit to the meeting.

A planned press conference with Zelenskyy and Trump ended up being cancelled as the Ukrainian leader left the White House without signing an agreement which would have given the US access to his country’s natural minerals.

The clash came just 24 hours after Trump lavished praise on Keir Starmer in the same spot.

A remarkable love-in between the pair saw the PM hand over a letter from King Charles inviting the president to the UK for a second state visit, while Trump also dangled the prospect of a tariff-free trade deal between Britain and America.

Downing Street was remaining tight-lipped tonight on Trump and Vance’s row with Zelenskyy, but senior figures in other parties hit out at the US president.

Posting on X, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I’m sickened by that degrading spectacle. And to think the bust of Winston Churchill was in the same room as it unfolded. He would be turning in his grave if he saw that happen.

“Ukraine’s people, led by President Zelenskyy, have fought bravely to hold off Putin over the last three years with US and European support. Zelenskyy has shown sincere gratitude for the support offered by his partners. We salute him and the courageous Ukrainians as they fight for freedom against Russian imperialism.

“Countries can and do disagree, but the West must show a united front to our enemies.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “This is thuggery from Trump and Vance, plain and simple.

“They are bullying the brave true patriot Zelenskyy into accepting a deal which effectively hands victory to Russia.

“Unless the UK and Europe step up, we are facing a betrayal of Ukraine.”

Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP at Westminster, said Trump’s state visit to the UK should now be cancelled.