A Heartless Burglar Used This Hat To Con Pensioner Out Of £2,500

A burglar who swindled thousands of pounds from a pensioner after using a crudely drawn hat to impersonate a police officer has been jailed for two years.

Tracey Hayward, 36, drew the word “police” onto the cap in order to persuade her partially-sighted victim, June Kingsbury, 88, out of up to £2,500.

Hayward came to Kingsbury’s home saying she was a police officer and pretended to dust for prints and “check equipment”, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Carers from a home help agency later became suspicious when the pensioner told them about giving money to women visitors, so they set up hidden cameras.

Kingsbury, who had lost one eye in a serious assault 40 years ago and had 10% vision in the other, also showed signs of dementia and confusion, the court was told.

Prosecutor Julian Howells said: “It was decided by [the home help agency] to do something specific and they installed covert wildlife cameras in the kitchen to try and record what was happening.”