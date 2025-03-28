A Key Trump Ally Has Accused 'Him Of Giving Far Too Much' To Putin In Bid For Peace In Ukraine

Nigel Farage has given Trump his backing over his Gaza plan. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Donald Trump has come in for criticism from a very surprising source over his attempts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Nigel Farage, a key ally of the US president, said Vladimir Putin was “getting far too much” from the White House in a bid to end the war.

Advertisement

The Russian president has so far refused to follow Ukraine’s lead by signing up to an unconditional 30-day truce while the terms of a full ceasefire are thrashed out.

Instead, Putin has continually set out a list of demands that he insists must be met before he agrees to stop the bombing.

Trump has been repeatedly accused of repeating Kremlin talking points, and has been highly critical of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

On Radio Four’s Today programme on Friday, Farage was asked by presenter Nick Robinson what he would say to Trump about his approach to trying to end the war.

He said: “I would say it’s quite right to aim for peace, but we can’t have a peace that turns Putin into a winner, so I would not be 100% with where his team is right now, absolutely not.”

He added: “We want a peace deal, surely everyone wants a peace deal, but it needs to be equitable. Right at the moment it appears Putin is getting far too much.

Advertisement

“At the moment, that’s the way it looks. Now there may be things going on behind the scenes on the Russian side that we don’t know, but at the moment that’s the worry.”

Trump has slightly hardened his approach towards Putin in recent days, accusing Russia of “dragging their feet” over a peace deal.

However, he is also demanding that Zelenskyy signs up to a deal which would give the US access to $100 billion worth of Ukraine’s natural assets without any security guarantees in return.