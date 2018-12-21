A Love Letter To Christmas Cracker Jokes

The rubbish jokes inside crackers are the one thing that absolutely make Christmas for me. I’d rather have no tree, no turkey, even no presents, than no crackers. Nothing is as Christmassy as those little silly cardboard tubes.

The bang is fine. It’s enjoyable, but nobody would miss it, particularly. The little cracker gifts are pointless – or the ones I get are: the person I’m next to always gets something good, like a tiny screwdriver set, while I am fobbed off with a cellophane fish that purports to read my mind – but that’s also fine. The paper hats, go for it, fill your festive boots. They’re always slightly too small for my colossal ginger head, but never mind.

But the jokes. The jokes are where the magic lies. The jokes are what make Christmas. Middling quality, always based around a tenuous bit of (often seasonal) wordplay, presented on a rolled-up slip of paper alongside some clipart holly. It’s a brilliant, crap tradition, everyone around the table delivering their rubbish joke in turn, generally to laughs accompanied by groans (my favourite combination of sounds in the world) or baffled head-shakes. Brilliant.

I have young nephews who will decide – before reading their joke – that it’s hilarious. They’ll read it out with the worst timing imaginable, mangling a few unfamiliar words, barely able to get anything out over a growing hysteria, then collapse in spasms of gleeful mayhem when they get to the end. What they’ve just said hasn’t made any sense at all. But they knew it was a joke, so it was funny, and they’re laughing. It’s beautiful, and nonsensical, and I love it.