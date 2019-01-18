New Road Safety Measures Planned After Prince Philip Crash

Norfolk Council has approved plans for new safety measures on the section of the A149 where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash.

With the authority’s environment, development and transport committee giving the green light, the speed limit will be lowered from 60mph to 50mph and an average speed monitoring system will be implemented after the incident on Thursday.

The news comes after Prime Minister Theresa May revealed she had sent the Duke of Edinburgh a message following the crash.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has sent a private message wishing him well.”