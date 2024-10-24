A Taskmaster Spin-Off Has Been Confirmed — And The Release Date Is Very Soon

Greg Davies and Alex Horne in Taskmaster Pinewood Studios

Fans of Taskmaster are in for an absolute treat as the show has announced a spin-off, hosted by previous contestants Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak.

From November 8th, we’ll be glued to our screens to see a cohort of kids between the ages of nine and 11 compete to be the first ever Junior Taskmaster Champion.

Of course, in true Taskmaster style, the show is set to be chaos as it takes place in the Taskmaster house which will be decked out with a shed, a caravan and a lab. The Radio Times also revealed that there will also be some zebras, a sandcastle pedestal and, naturally, a revolving top hat spinning wheel.

Devastated that I’m a good 25 years too old to be there, tbh.

“I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head”

At the time of the announcement, Matafeo said: “To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head.”

Wozniak added: “All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.

“I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity.”

According to Channel 4: “Matafeo is set to assume the role of the mighty Junior Taskmaster to score the efforts and assign points to five plucky junior contestants as they complete a series of characteristically bizarre tasks that are designed to encourage and inspire wile, wit, creativity, and athleticism, as Wozniak diligently takes notes, records statistics and efficiently administers each and every task in the show that recognises genius at any age.″

We can’t wait.