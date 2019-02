NEWS

Aaron Campbell Has Been Named As The Teen Who Murdered Six-Year-Old Alesha MacPhail

A Scottish judge has waived the right to anonymity for a 16-year-old who was found guilty of the rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute last year. Aaron Campbell has been named following a nine-day trial in which they heard details of the “wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard.” Campbell faces a life sentence.