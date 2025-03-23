'It's So Wild': Aaron Paul Reveals The 1 Word Breaking Bad Fans Won't Stop Shouting At Him

Aaron Paul at SXSW earlier this month Mat Hayward via Getty Images

Aaron Paul joked that he can “confidently say he’s been called ‘bitch’ more than anyone in the world” thanks to his role on the hit television series Breaking Bad.

On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked the three-time Emmy winner if fans still yell “bitch” at him – “Jesse Pinkman style” – before jokingly recalling that “it was a problem last time” Aaron stopped by the talk show.

Advertisement

“It’s still very much a problem,” Aaron admitted.

In the critically-acclaimed drama, Aaron starred as Jesse Pinkman, who famously adopted “bitch” as his linguistic trademark.

During the show, which aired between 2008 and 2013, Jesse developed an unlikely partnership with his former chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as the pair manufactured and dealt methamphetamine.

“It’s so wild, because the show’s been done for so long,” Aaron explained. “But a lot of people are being, you know, introduced to it now. And I can confidently say I’ve been called ‘bitch’ more than anyone else in the world... it’s true.”

Advertisement

During a 2013 episode of Conan, Aaron joked that his character said “bitch” an “unhealthy amount of times” during the series.

He then revealed his favourite usages from the show to host Conan O’Brien.

“There are so many great bitches. ‘Yeah bitch magnets’ is a good one, or ‘Gatorade me bitch’ is also really good, or, ‘This is my own private domicile, bitch.’ I love all the bitches,” Aaron joked.

Watch Aaron Paul’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below: