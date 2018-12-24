The RSPCA has released CCTV footage of a dog chasing after its owner’s car after being abandoned at the side of the road in Stoke-on-Trent.
A man can be seen leading the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog to a street corner before throwing down a dog bed and running back to his vehicle.
The dog is seen running after him and leaping up to the windows of the car but the man drives off, leaving the dog chasing him down the street.
RSPCA inspectors are now appealing for information to identify the passenger and driver, who were filmed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road at around 5pm on Monday December 17.
The white dog was found sitting in the bed by a passer-by during the following hour and was taken to a vet, who called the RSPCA.
RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky, said: “The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful.
“To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away it just heartbreaking.
“I can’t understand how someone could do this.”
Veterinary staff have nicknamed the dog Snoop, and said he is in good condition and thought to be two years old.
Described by vets as “a friendly, lovely boy”, the dog is currently being cared for at a private boarding kennels.
Inspector Perehovsky added: “Anyone who recognises the vehicle, the dog or the men in the footage can contact me in complete confidence, by leaving me a message on our inspector’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.
“It beggars belief that someone could abandon a dog like this at Christmas, but we are so thankful to the kind people who found Snoop sitting sadly in his bed, for taking him to the safety of a vet’s straight away.”
Last year, the RSPCA received 55,821 calls over Christmas to its 24-hour cruelty hotline.