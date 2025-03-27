ABBA Have 1 More Surprise In Store For Fans As They Make Exciting Voyage Announcement

The members of ABBA at the launch of their Voyage experience in 2022 via Associated Press

ABBA have announced that their concert experience ABBA Voyage will be getting a “small” revamp for the first time to coincide with its third anniversary.

The spectacular show opened in London’s East End in 2022, featuring digital recreations of the Swedish pop giants – dubbed the “ABBAtars” – which were created using motion capture technology.

Because the whole thing is pre-recorded, the show hasn’t changed since its opening, but that hasn’t stopped fans from all over the globe flocking to the custom-built ABBA Arena over the last three years.

Shortly after Voyage opened, producer Ludvig Andersson (yes, ABBA musician Benny’s son) teased that the group actually recorded more performances that didn’t end up being included in the finished concert.

And it sounds like fans will finally get a glimpse of these additional numbers from later in the spring.

ABBA on stage in 1979 via Associated Press

In a group statement issued on Thursday morning, ABBA said: “When we first opened we never imagined that we’d still be in London three years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

“Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden... Vilken resa!”

They added: “To celebrate we’ll be adding a little something to our concert from 27 May to thank you for your love and support. We hope you enjoy it!”

While the specifics of the new feature are being kept under wraps for now, it was confirmed in a press release that “some additions and small changes will be made to the ABBA Voyage setlist”.

Among the ABBA classics that didn’t make it into Voyage were the UK number ones Super Trouper and Take A Chance On Me – so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for either of those making their way into the revamped show.

Voyage’s setlist already boasts a string of ABBA staples, including deep cuts like Hole In Your Soul and Eagle, as well as the 2021 hits I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

These latter two tracks were written and recorded especially for the show, but eventually inspired ABBA to record an entire album of new material, which topped the charts all over the world upon its release in 2021.