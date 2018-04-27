All four members of the original group have come back together for the new tracks, the first of which, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’, will be debuted at the end of this year.

More than 35 years after calling it a day, ABBA have confirmed that they have recorded two brand new songs.

In a joint statement, band members Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said: “The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!

However, anyone hoping for a full-blown reunion will be disappointed, as ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ will be performed by the Abba “avatars” - virtual versions of the band - this December.

Gorel Hanser, a spokesperson for the group told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet: “You can not expect them to join forces on stage again. They will not do that.”

The band’s recent studio sessions were also described as “easy as anything”, with Gorel adding the new material would sound “familiar, but also modern”.